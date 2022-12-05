ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore

HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Woman found injured on New Hartford Street dies

Utica, N.Y.-- The woman found laying on Elm Street in New Hartford late last month has died from her injuries. According to the New Hartford Police Department, 30-Year-old Martha Staring of Sauquoit was found laying seriously injured on Elm Street around 10 PM on November 30th. Police are still investigating how Staring was injured. New Hartford Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone who may have information on what happened to call them at 315-724-7111.
At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris

Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location

The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Trade Holiday Cheer for Christmas Fear in Herkimer at Intense Haunted House

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town. There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
