True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore
HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Woman found injured on New Hartford Street dies
Utica, N.Y.-- The woman found laying on Elm Street in New Hartford late last month has died from her injuries. According to the New Hartford Police Department, 30-Year-old Martha Staring of Sauquoit was found laying seriously injured on Elm Street around 10 PM on November 30th. Police are still investigating how Staring was injured. New Hartford Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone who may have information on what happened to call them at 315-724-7111.
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris
Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
Oneida County, Kinney Partner To Distribute Drug Deactivation Bags
The latest tool to keep prescription meds from getting into the wrong hands is being tossed in the garage. And, Oneida County's Opioid Task Force is stepping up efforts to make sure of it. The county has announced a partnership with Kinney Drugs to give away drug disposal bags to...
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location
The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Trade Holiday Cheer for Christmas Fear in Herkimer at Intense Haunted House
You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town. There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise. Hey all - Brian and Chrissy here from 1077 GNA and we wanted to take a second and show our appreciation to everyone who supported GNA's Shop with a Cop over the years. Thanks to GNA Nation's generosity, we've been able...
Top 5 Things to Put in the Hole in the Schuyler Dollar General Parking Lot
The Dollar General in Schuyler has had a unique way of dealing with its gaping parking lot hole: Putting random stuff in it. Maybe you've seen it... the Dollar General in question is at 2102 NY Route 5. What they've put in the hole has evolved over time. Several months...
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
