Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIS-TV
Irmo gun buy back
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
WIS-TV
Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a missing child in Orangeburg County ended Friday afternoon when her father was arrested for murder in Virginia. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a press conference Friday afternoon with updates on the viral disappearance of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Sheriff Leroy...
WIS-TV
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference earlier today with an update on the case of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Previously, Aspen was not seen by her family since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day. The...
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
WIS-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 68-year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III as the pedestrian who died. According to officials, Gibbons was walking on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 p.m. on...
WIS-TV
Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested after the Lexington Police Department said the man was found on a school campus talking to students about drugs. According to Chief Terrence Green, 23-year-old Dylan Silber was found on campus dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.
WIS-TV
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
WIS-TV
Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening. Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9. For more information on the South...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing woman last seen in November
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen on Wednesday, November 23. Officials say Roseann Moore was last seen leaving her home on Congruity Road in a black 2020 Toyota Tundra. Deputies are asking...
WIS-TV
Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Orangeburg County on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle...
WIS-TV
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is considering utilizing the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points. The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. The car...
WIS-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
WIS-TV
Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing for...
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
WIS-TV
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh himself must...
WIS-TV
West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM. Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard...
WIS-TV
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America. The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season. Donation bins locations:
Comments / 0