Orangeburg, SC

WIS-TV

Irmo gun buy back

Irmo gun buy back
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a missing child in Orangeburg County ended Friday afternoon when her father was arrested for murder in Virginia. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a press conference Friday afternoon with updates on the viral disappearance of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Sheriff Leroy...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference earlier today with an update on the case of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Previously, Aspen was not seen by her family since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 68-year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III as the pedestrian who died. According to officials, Gibbons was walking on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 p.m. on...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested after the Lexington Police Department said the man was found on a school campus talking to students about drugs. According to Chief Terrence Green, 23-year-old Dylan Silber was found on campus dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening. Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9. For more information on the South...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Orangeburg County on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle...
SUMMERTON, SC
WIS-TV

Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing for...
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh himself must...
WIS-TV

Local business gives back to the community this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America. The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season. Donation bins locations:
COLUMBIA, SC

