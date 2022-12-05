Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Hurricane 4th, Wildcats 9th at Blanchester Invitational
BLANCHESTER — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Blanchester Middle School Invitational. The Hurricane had 140.5 points while championship Lebanon finished with 291. Blanchester was ninth while East Clinton finished 15th. Wilmington had back-to-back champions with Max McCoy winning at 104...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet
SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
wnewsj.com
‘Wilmingtonian’ yearbook making a comeback
While working for Wilmington College’s Office of Alumni Engagement this summer, sophomore Logan Florea’s desk was positioned next to a shelf of yearbooks dating back nearly 100 years. That coincidence in office logistics led him to the point at which he’s leading an effort to revive the College’s venerable “Wilmingtonian” annual after a several-year absence.
wnewsj.com
Bathroom renovation cost causes controversy
BLANCHESTER — At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, council member Tyler McCollister abruptly left the meeting after the council approved a $23,594 renovation for the men’s bathroom in the village municipal building. Don Gephart, chair of the finance committee, told village council that the finance committee had...
wnewsj.com
Stuckey first, Hurricane second at Edgewood
TRENTON — Thad Stuckey won his weight class as Wilmington finished as the overall runnerup Saturday in the Edgewood Invitational wrestling tournament. Stuckey won a high-drama battle 7-6 over Aiden Butler of Great Crossing for the 165-pound title. Great Crossing won the tournament handily with 249 points. Wilmington was...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane swimmers top Massie, Minster at WC pool
WILMINGTON – The Wilmington girls and boys swim teams swept their meet Thursday versus Clinton-Massie and Minster at Wilmington College. The Wilmington girls scored 131 points to Minster’s 90 and Massie’s 48. Bailey Moyer led the Hurricane with victories in the 50 free by nearly two seconds and in the 100 free by 5.06 seconds. Moyer also anchored Wilmington’s winning 200 free relay team that included Vanessa Calderone, Hannah Scott and Adriana Benitez.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Washington 61, Wilmington 39
WILMINGTON — With strong inside play, Washington Senior remained red-hot with a 61-39 win over Wilmington Saturday night at Fred Summers Court. The victory is the fifth straight for the Blue Lions who are now 7-1 overall. With a loss to their former South Central Ohio League rival, the...
wnewsj.com
EC bowlers runnerup at IronClad baker tournament
HILLSBORO — East Clinton finished as runnerup to a strong Miami Trace team Saturday at the second IronClad baker bowling invitational at Highland Lanes. The Wilmington High School boys had an eight-game total of 1,347 and finished seventh in the preliminary round. The Astros had 1,457 in the prelims.
wnewsj.com
WHS girls win IronClad baker bowling tournament
HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling invitational Saturday at Highland Lanes. Wilmington defeated Leesburg Fairfield 2-0 in the championship match with games of 184 and 137. In the semifinal round, Wilmington had 162 and 161 and posted a win...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls win, boys fall at Batavia Bowl
BATAVIA — Despite a 493 series from Landon Mellinger, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team lost a close one to Batavia Friday 2625 to 2550 at Batavia Bowl. In the girls match, Wilmington remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American with a 56-pin win, 2,395 to 2,339. Kylie Fisher...
wnewsj.com
WC women rally to beat Heidelberg 61-51
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Heidelberg University 61-51 Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon. Wilmington finished the game 23-of-61 (37.7 percent) from the field to go along with a 7-of-25 performance...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Wilmington 38, Clinton-Massie 37
WILMINGTON — In a defensive thriller at Fred Summers Court, Wilmington held on to defeat Clinton-Massie Friday night, 38-37. “This is what you want the county rivalry to be like,” Clinton-Massie head coach Steve Graves said. “Fun and well-played by both sides.”. The win puts the...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Western Brown 49, Wilmington 23
MT. ORAB — Western Brown pulled away from Wilmington in the second quarter Thursday en route to a 49-23 win in SBAAC American Division girls basketball. The Broncos (3-1, 3-0) led 9-4 after one but outscored the Hurricane 18-4 in the second quarter and held a 27-8 halftime lead.
wnewsj.com
EC junior varsity falls to Cedarville
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Cedarville 64-39 Saturday night. Arman Walker of Cedarville led all scorers with 22 points. Max Gulley had 16 for the Astros. SUMMARY. Dec 10, 2022. @East Clinton High School. Cedarville 64, East Clinton 39. EC^6^10^10^13^^39.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane falls short in another close loss 44-41
WILMINGTON — Edgewood handed Wilmington its third close loss of the season Saturday, 44-41, in non-league girls basketball at Fred Summers Court. Wilmington (2-5) has the three-point loss to Edgewood, a three-point loss to Dayton Carroll and a two-point loss to Batavia. Edgewood (3-4) now has two wins by...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, New Richmond 26
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With the weight of the recent deaths of two classmates on their minds, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team went out and defeated New Richmond Thursday night. “Played with a lot of heavy hearts,” Clinton-Massie head coach Hilma Crawford said. “Unreal. Hats off to our girls for...
wnewsj.com
Spartans top Hurricane 7th grade boys 36-23
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 36-23 Saturday morning. Knox Earich led the team with 15 points and was the top rebounder, coach Noah Cline said. Cline added his team “left a bunch of easy points on the court and just didn’t have...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Georgetown 65, Blanchester 27
BLANCHESTER — Carson Miles scored 29 points and Georgetown defeated Blanchester 65-27 Friday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball at the BHS gym. The game was the first on the new gym floor at Blanchester. And Miles lit it up with seven three-pointers, four of those in the...
wnewsj.com
EC grad Godlove, Indians top Astros by 15
LEES CREEK — Despite a 23-point fourth quarter, East Clinton was defeated by Cedarville 62-47 Saturday night in a non-league matchup of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals. The Astros (0-6) struggled on offense with just 24 points through three quarters. But East Clinton found its touch in the fourth,...
wnewsj.com
6-3 Musketeers visit 6-3 Bearcats in Crosstown Shootout
Xavier Musketeers (6-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier’s 84-74 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati is fourth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led...
Comments / 0