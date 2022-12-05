COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Draco is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Draco has had a tough start to life. He was living on the streets in the cold. A Good Samaritan took Draco in and gave him the TLC he deserved. We do not know how he ended up homeless but thankfully he is safe now.

