FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a HAULidays Toy Drive in partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club of America. The purpose of the toy drive is to help bring smiles to the community this holiday season. Donation bins locations:
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
WIS-TV
Ritedose Corp. investing $81M towards warehouse and job expansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A locally owned and operated pharmaceutical company announced plans to expand operations following approval from the county council on Tuesday. The Ritedose Corporation in northeast Columbia formally announced plans to invest $81 million towards infrastructure expansion, creating 94 new jobs in the process. “The products that...
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
WIS-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
WIS-TV
West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM. Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Holi-date improv show with WOW Productions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a date night idea that is unique and interactive, WOW Performing Arts Center will be hosting a “Holi-Date” night improv show with skits, improv comedy, music, and more. Proceeds from this two-day show will benefit Roy Brasley Foundation’s “The...
WIS-TV
Irmo gun buy back
WIS-TV
Groundbreaking on traffic improvement project at busy intersection in downtown traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Columbia’s busiest intersections is about to get an overhaul to keep traffic moving. Richland County transportation leaders broke ground on the project today at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bull Street. The improvements are a part of a long list of traffic projects included in the penny program voted on by residents back in 2012.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Five holiday party decor trends with Prix Fixe Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are celebrating 12 days of Christmas on Soda City Live and what will our guests be focusing on this year other than your Christmas tree?. Professional designer and owner of Prix Fixe Party, Jennifer Martin shares ways you can wow your guests with FIVE party decor ideas.
WIS-TV
Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening. Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9. For more information on the South...
WIS-TV
Columbia invests in street cameras
WIS-TV
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Work begins on intersection improvements
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Draco
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Draco is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Draco has had a tough start to life. He was living on the streets in the cold. A Good Samaritan took Draco in and gave him the TLC he deserved. We do not know how he ended up homeless but thankfully he is safe now.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
WIS-TV
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is considering utilizing the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points. The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. The car...
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
WIS-TV
Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
WIS-TV
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has installed at least 50 new security cameras at various busy intersections and business districts throughout the capital city since September. According to Inspector Johnny Sellers with the Columbia Police, these cameras will help the department respond to crimes more efficiently. “As...
