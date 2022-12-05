Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Billy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended North Knoxville Baptist Church. Billy owned and operated H&S Logging for 45 years with his brother-in-law, Frankie Shelton. Billy loved fishing and was an avid bass fisherman. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He also loved going to watch his granddaughter, Makenzie “Pook” play softball. Billy will be remembered as a family man that loved his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone that knew Billy knew that he loved to share his testimony and God’s plan of salvation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Silvey; parents, James and Elsie Henderson; brother, Pete Jones; sisters, Bobbie Monroe, Polly Sherrod, and Beattie Shelton.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO