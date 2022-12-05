Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
Street View: What People Are Wearing In Wollongong, NSW
Welcome to the 15th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes. With summer calling the shots in December, we headed to the coast where time moves slower, the parties go harder and life is defined by crisp air and the salty bite of the surf.
Refinery29
Everything We Know About My Kitchen Rules 2023
From MasterChef to The Great Australian Bake Off and Snackmasters, there's no shortage of cooking shows on Aussie TV. Of course, the genre wouldn't be complete without one of the longest-running fan favourites there is, My Kitchen Rules, and fans can officially celebrate because it returns in 2023. Channel 7...
Phys.org
Protecting 30% of Earth's surface for nature means thinking about connections near and far
A biodiversity crisis is reducing the variety of life on Earth. Under pressure from land and water pollution, development, overhunting, poaching, climate change and species invasions, approximately 1 million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. One ambitious proposal for stemming these losses is the international initiative known...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
Refinery29
TikTok Is Obsessed With pH-Activated Makeup — But Is It Safe?
It should be no surprise to anyone that I am obsessed with magic. I'm not talking about witches or Houdini and Vinny DePonto. But rather, chemical magic. I was never any good at science, but I always loved the baking soda and vinegar volcanoes in school. Anything color-changing was my jam: a cup, a straw, a mood ring, not to mention the Wild! Magicburst Pop Tarts with color-changing sprinkles. And now, we're being served beauty products which do the same.
voguebusiness.com
Introducing the Vogue Business 100 Innovators
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. The fashion, beauty and luxury industries are entering a new era, where purpose is becoming as important as profit, consumer expectations are rising, Web3 presents opportunities and challenges, and the climate crisis is at the fore. The inaugural Vogue Business 100...
Marston’s pubs earnings pushed to pre-pandemic levels by World Cup
The chain reported an almost doubling of revenues, but rail strikes are a concern to hospitality industry
Refinery29
Influencer Marissa Meizz On Finding The Confidence To Post What She Wants
Welcome to Refinery29's Why I Do It, a series where we ask inspirational, successful people 29 questions about what fuels them on and off the clock. Because, let's face it: life is about so much more than chasing inbox zero. Marissa Meizz is a 25-year-old content creator based in New...
Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?
MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
Digital Trends
4 tech collabs we want to see on the OnePlus Featuring co-creation platform
OnePlus has announced what it’s calling a “co-creation platform,” named OnePlus Featuring, where it will work with other brands to create new products. The first one will be a mechanical keyboard made by established keyboard maker Keychron, and it’ll be out sometime next year. Contents. What’s...
Refinery29
We Tried CeraVe’s £19 Retinol Serum On Three Different Skin Types
Whether you’re a beauty novice or a skincare obsessive, few ingredients can be as intimidating as retinol. By now, many of us know about its benefits: it creates new skin cells, stimulates collagen production, reduces the appearance of pores and pigmentation, and improves of skin texture. But there are...
Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America
Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
Comments / 0