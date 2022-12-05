ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Refinery29

Street View: What People Are Wearing In Wollongong, NSW

Welcome to the 15th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes. With summer calling the shots in December, we headed to the coast where time moves slower, the parties go harder and life is defined by crisp air and the salty bite of the surf.
Refinery29

Everything We Know About My Kitchen Rules 2023

From MasterChef to The Great Australian Bake Off and Snackmasters, there's no shortage of cooking shows on Aussie TV. Of course, the genre wouldn't be complete without one of the longest-running fan favourites there is, My Kitchen Rules, and fans can officially celebrate because it returns in 2023. Channel 7...
Phys.org

Protecting 30% of Earth's surface for nature means thinking about connections near and far

A biodiversity crisis is reducing the variety of life on Earth. Under pressure from land and water pollution, development, overhunting, poaching, climate change and species invasions, approximately 1 million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. One ambitious proposal for stemming these losses is the international initiative known...
Refinery29

TikTok Is Obsessed With pH-Activated Makeup — But Is It Safe?

It should be no surprise to anyone that I am obsessed with magic. I'm not talking about witches or Houdini and Vinny DePonto. But rather, chemical magic. I was never any good at science, but I always loved the baking soda and vinegar volcanoes in school. Anything color-changing was my jam: a cup, a straw, a mood ring, not to mention the Wild! Magicburst Pop Tarts with color-changing sprinkles. And now, we're being served beauty products which do the same.
voguebusiness.com

Introducing the Vogue Business 100 Innovators

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. The fashion, beauty and luxury industries are entering a new era, where purpose is becoming as important as profit, consumer expectations are rising, Web3 presents opportunities and challenges, and the climate crisis is at the fore. The inaugural Vogue Business 100...
Digital Trends

4 tech collabs we want to see on the OnePlus Featuring co-creation platform

OnePlus has announced what it’s calling a “co-creation platform,” named OnePlus Featuring, where it will work with other brands to create new products. The first one will be a mechanical keyboard made by established keyboard maker Keychron, and it’ll be out sometime next year. Contents. What’s...
Refinery29

We Tried CeraVe’s £19 Retinol Serum On Three Different Skin Types

Whether you’re a beauty novice or a skincare obsessive, few ingredients can be as intimidating as retinol. By now, many of us know about its benefits: it creates new skin cells, stimulates collagen production, reduces the appearance of pores and pigmentation, and improves of skin texture. But there are...
Deadline

Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America

Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...

