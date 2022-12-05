Read full article on original website
Arbor Day Foundation honors 50th year in downtown Lincoln with Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Santa Claus, along with dozens of families, visited Lincoln’s town square on P Street Saturday afternoon. The Arbor Day Foundation held Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods in honor of the organization’s 50th year in Downtown Lincoln, sharing hot chocolate with the community. The Foundation said it’s...
Love, the Locals hosts it’s 7th annual event at The Bay
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Those who haven’t finished all of their Christmas shopping and were in the mood to support local businesses were in luck on Sunday. The Bay held its seventh annual Love the Locals event, helping shoppers check off those Christmas lists. Each year, vendors, artists and shoppers...
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
Center for People in Need helping families in need following Toyland toy drive. Distribution begins Dec. 10 and will run up until Dec. 13. Center for People in Need staff said they expect to serve roughly 5,000 kids. Crash shuts down lanes of Highway 77 north of Lincoln. Updated: 19...
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As most of Nebraska received a dose of winter weather on Thursday, Nebraska State Troopers were busy throughout the state responding to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies with 24 responses. Different areas of the...
Dogs rescued by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office put up for adoption
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society announced on Friday that several dogs, who were rescued by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, are being prepared for their adoption program. On Thursday, a judge ordered the forfeiture of dogs sized from a Malcolm resident in mid-November. Those dogs were released...
Southwest Lincoln fire causes $60,000 in damage, displaces 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near Southwest 24th and Southwest 23rd Streets Friday morning. LFR said the incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. According to LFR, the fire was caused due to a faulty bathroom fan and resulted in $60,000 in damage. One individual had...
One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Free, 24, of Papillion, was driving a 2002 Dodge ram near Highway 77 and Agnew Road. LSO said the vehicle lost...
South Ninth Street to close Sunday for utility work
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -South Ninth Street between O and L Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday while Lincoln Electric System removes overhead power lines. The work is being done to facilitate future development of South Haymarket Park. The recommended detour is South Ninth Street...
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reports inmate death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reported an inmate death on Friday. According to officials, 20-year-old Isaac Serrano-Dominguez died on Thursday at the TSCI. His sentence started March 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year sentence on charges out of Douglas County including accessory to first-degree assault and robbery.
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market. OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday. A man tells 6 news he saw the...
LPD investigating after man reports $100,000 worth of gold coins missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after an elderly man reported that thousands of dollars worth of gold coins he’s collected were missing. Tuesday afternoon LPD said officers were dispatched to the Police Department service desk on a report of a belated burglary. According to...
Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating several rock vandalisms that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. According to LPD, a total of 16 vandalisms occurred, all in the northeast part of Lincoln with the exception of one. In that case, on Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address...
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic report predicts recession in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic forecast showed that the state could face hard times in 2023. The news has some business owners thinking ahead, hoping for the best. Here in Nebraska, a recession would likely impact some sectors more than others. For small business owners like...
Two Nebraska officers recall Army-Navy football game history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Army and Naval academies fought on the football field in Philadelphia this Saturday. The game has a rich history, one that two current officers in the Nebraska Army National Guard were part of. About two decades ago, the two men, who now call Lincoln home,...
Raiola, White officially named to Nebraska coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two new coaches have been officially named to the Nebraska football coaching staff. Previous reports have stated Tony White would take over as defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will be retained as offensive line coach under new head coach Matt Rhule. White’s hire is pending the...
Huskers fall to Oregon in five sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team had its season come to an end with a five-set 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15 loss to No. 9 Oregon in an NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center.The Huskers finished the season at 26-6 and had their nation-leading streak of 10 straight NCAA regional final appearances come to an end. Lindsay Krause led Nebraska with 16 kills and added a career-high six blocks.
