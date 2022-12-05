There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.05, or 0.24%, to $20.61. The Bilibili Inc. has recorded 163,840 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

1 DAY AGO