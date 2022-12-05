ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
NASDAQ

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BLDR surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes,...
NASDAQ

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days.
msn.com

Volatility In Markets Rises After S&P Records 4th Consecutive Drop

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 recorded losses for the four straight sessions amid concerns over economic growth. Money markets see a 91% chance that the U.S. Fed will increase rates by 50 basis points at its December policy meeting. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shares...
Benzinga

Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
NASDAQ

RSI Alert: Jack in the Box (JACK) Now Oversold

Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Zacks.com

Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y

SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased...
parktelegraph.com

Is Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) Still On The Rise?

There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.05, or 0.24%, to $20.61. The Bilibili Inc. has recorded 163,840 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.
Benzinga

Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Shares of retail and e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the retail sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.

