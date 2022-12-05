On Dec. 9, Montgomery Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary and receiver Luke Harkless both announced their commitments to Troy University. Harkless is a Class of 2023 recruit, while McCreary is a member of the Class of 2024. McCreary, one of the top rated quarterbacks in his class, threw for 2,809 yards and an eye-popping 43 touchdowns with just one interception in his junior season in 2022. The 6-foot, 185-pound gunslinger also rushed for 802 yards and 10 more touchdowns. McCreary holds offers from other schools like Georgia Tech, Nebraska, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Maryland and Central Florida.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO