Troy Messenger
Montgomery Catholic teammates commit to Troy
On Dec. 9, Montgomery Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary and receiver Luke Harkless both announced their commitments to Troy University. Harkless is a Class of 2023 recruit, while McCreary is a member of the Class of 2024. McCreary, one of the top rated quarterbacks in his class, threw for 2,809 yards and an eye-popping 43 touchdowns with just one interception in his junior season in 2022. The 6-foot, 185-pound gunslinger also rushed for 802 yards and 10 more touchdowns. McCreary holds offers from other schools like Georgia Tech, Nebraska, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Maryland and Central Florida.
Troy Messenger
TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 1-8 )
Spearman scored 50 points in two games this week, including a 27-point performance against Marbury. Spearman also scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists, earned two blocks and two steals in a CHHS win over Carver-Montgomery. FEMALE. Alyssa Sparks. Goshen High School. Sparks had a big night in...
Troy Messenger
Troy FD responds to Dec. 7 mobile home fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at Northridge Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a news release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens. According the release, the Pike County Communications District received a call about a fire at 4:22 p.m. on Dec. 7,...
Troy Messenger
Farm City Committee acknowledges KW Plastics
Each year, the Pike County Farm City Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce visits a farm or city business within the county as way strengthening the relationship between the rural and urban communities within Pike County. On Thursday, members of the Pike County Farm-City Committee visited KW Plastics...
