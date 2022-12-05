ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Eleven DWI cases dismissed after trooper a no-show in court

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
 6 days ago

HERTFORD — Cases against 11 driving while impaired defendants — including five with previous convictions for DWI — were dismissed in Perquimans County District Court on Sept. 14 when the N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper who made the arrests failed to show up to testify.

Trooper I. Alwadei had been transferred out of the area and his remaining cases were bundled for the single session of court so he would only have to return to Perquimans that one time, according to District Attorney Andrew Womble.

“Quite frankly he dropped the ball,” Womble said this week. “I was upset. I know that my assistant district attorneys were upset. Other court officials were upset. The judge was upset.”

Asked whether his office bore any responsibility for the trooper’s no-show in court, Womble said there are processes for making sure witnesses are available and on-standby in the event of a jury trial, but there is no such procedure in district court cases.

“District court is a little bit different,” Womble said.

He added, “I think what we have in place works 97-98 percent of the time.”

First Sgt. Christopher Knox, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol, confirmed that Alwadei missed the Sept. 14 court date and attributed it to “human error.”

“We have confirmed that the member (Alwadei) did in fact miss a scheduled court date and ultimately a judge dismissed several cases,” Knox said. “The error was a human error on the part of the member and simply he forgot that his attendance was needed in Perquimans County that day. Understandably, this situation does not meet the high standards set by the public for our agency, nor does it meet the high standards we set for our members.”

In five of the cases that were dismissed, defendants had prior convictions for DWI. One of the cases dismissed on Sept. 14 involved Gregory Twine, who, according to the state’s dismissal form, had three prior DWI convictions in Perquimans County — in 1993, 1995 and 2019 — and one in Chowan County, in 2011.

Twine’s blood-alcohol concentration in the DWI case before the court on Sept. 14 was .11, according to the dismissal form that prosecutor Benjamin H. Newbern signed. In North Carolina, it’s illegal to drive a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or higher.

Another defendant, Donald Faison, had three prior DWI convictions in Perquimans — including one involving operation of a motorboat — and one in Dare County. All four previous convictions were in the 1990s. His blood-alcohol concentration in the case before the court on Sept. 14 was .12, according to the dismissal form Newbern signed.

Among the other DWI cases that were dismissed on Sept. 14:

• Donald Reilly had a previous DWI conviction in Perquimans in 1999 and a BAC of .08 when he was stopped by Alwadei, according to the dismissal form Newbern signed.

• James Keown had a previous DWI conviction in Halifax County in 2011 and a BAC of .20 — more than twice the legal limit to drive — when he was stopped by Alwadei, according to his dismissal form.

• Rasled Downing had a previous DWI conviction in Washington, N.C., in 2019. According to the dismissal form Newbern signed, Downing refused a chemical analysis after being stopped by Alwadei.

Womble said it’s “highly unusual” for an officer not to appear in court to testify, particularly in situations like that on Sept. 14 in which multiple cases were bundled into a single court session to prevent the officer from having to make multiple trips out of their district to appear in court.

On rare occasions when officers are not able to appear at a given court session they typically contact the District Attorney’s Office to let them know that they will not be able to be in court on that date, Womble said.

Womble acknowledged that law enforcement agencies face a challenge in meeting the numerous responsibilities they have, but added that officers typically make appearing in court a high priority.

“There’s a lot of moving parts when you’re talking about all the responsibilities of the highway patrol,” Womble said. “Covering court is just one of those responsibilities.”

In addition to the primary responsibility that rests with the individual officer, there also is secondary responsibility for supervisors and heads of agencies, he said.

In the case of the N.C. State Highway Patrol the most direct supervisory responsibility rests with the first sergeant, the district attorney explained.

“In this case I spoke to the first sergeant and he was very apologetic and assured me that appropriate disciplinary actions would occur,” Womble said.

Asked about disciplinary action, Knox said he could not release any information about discipline against Alwadei because of state personnel laws.

Knox said “reports of policy violations by a member are investigated and any action against a member is a part of their personnel file and not public record.”

Knox said the patrol has steps in place to ensure officers are in court, but is reviewing the processes to look for ways they can be improved.

“There are organizational steps in place to ensure a member’s attendance in court and communication with our respective district attorney’s offices remains a vital part of this process,” Knox said. “A lack of communication was not a factor in this situation, but at the time of the missed court date we recognized this as an opportunity to review our current practices and lines of communication to ensure a mistake of this nature does not happen in the future.”

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
