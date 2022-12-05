Read full article on original website
Related
The Briscoes Win ROH Tag Team Titles In Bloody Double Dog Collar Match At ROH Final Battle 2022
The Briscoes finally conquer FTR. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) won the ROH Tag Team Titles in a double dog collar match at ROH Final Battle, defeating FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a bloody affair. Even referee Mike Posey got busted open due to an errant chain...
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley's Charity Stream On 12/14
Bayley announced that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
Claudio Castagnoli Regains ROH World Title At ROH Final Battle 2022
Claudio Castagnoli regains the ROH Championship. Claudio Castagnoli is once again the ROH World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. The finish saw Jericho tap out from the giant swing. Claudio swung him for 33 seconds according to ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni. 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) got involved in the match, handing a bat to Jericho to use on Claudio. They were eventually ejected from ringside.
Jay White Discusses Bullet Club's Expansion, Says They Appear To Have A New Member In Mia Yim
Jay White talks Adam Cole, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and the expansion of Bullet Club. Bullet Club has been one of the most important acts in all of professional wrestling for the last decade. Regardless of how the group has changed through the years, Bullet Club has always stood for disruption and progression in the wrestling industry.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Barry Windham Stabilized And Out Of ICU
A positive update on Barry Windham. Windham is currently stabilized and out of ICU according to Mika Rotunda, the daughter of Mike Rotunda, sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and niece of Windham. Barry suffered a heart attack last Friday and went into cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency...
The Gunns Have Daddy Issues, Young Rock Viewership, NXT Stars Say Brand Is 'Back', More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. - The Gunn Club is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - According to Spoiler TV, Young Rock garnered 1.278 million viewers on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show drew a 0.2 rating.
New Day Will Be Better To NXT Than Rose Was To Jack, Grayson Waller Boasts, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Deadline 2022. - Tonight, The New Day became WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and afterward, they celebrated as only they could. Xavier Woods spoke about how emotional it is for him to return to WWE NXT before they absolutely ripped Titanic to shreds. See the full video above.
Britt Baker Says That Bryan Danielson's WrestleMania 30 Storyline Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker reveals the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in wrestling. The vast majority of talent in the wrestling business can recall the moment and/or time that they decided to become a pro wrestler. For AEW star Britt Baker, there was an entire storyline that inspired her journey into the squared circle.
Spoiler: Title Change At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 12/9
Title change at IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Read below if you want to be spoiled. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are the new...
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, No Start Date Announced
Tony Khan addresses the future of ROH television. During the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Khan gave an update on where fans would be able to watch ROH television in the future. Tony Khan said there has been a "soft launch" of HonorClub, he's put a lot of money into...
Watch: Ring Of Honor Final Battle Post-Event Media Scrum | 12/10/22
Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
IPW Cold War Results (12/10): New IPW Michiana Champion Crowned
Independence Pro Wrestling held its IPW Cold War event on December 10 from Vander Mill Cider in Grand Rapids, MI. Full results (courtesy of IPW) are below. IPW Cold War Results (12/10) -Chad Alpha def. Jason Demilo. -The Dark Gentleman def. Max Morrison and Jheras Grey. -Ladon Sanders def. Rey...
Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero
On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
Sasha Banks/Mercedes to WrestleKingdom... and what else? Ricky becomes a star | Grapsody 12/10/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for December 10th, 2022.
IMPACT Wrestling Scores Over 100,000 Viewers On 12/8/22
Viewership numbers are in for the December 8, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Showbuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 8 drew 107,000 viewers. This number is up from the 74,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 1. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and ranked #140 for cable originals on Thursday, December 8.
NXT Deadline 2022 - NXT Championship: Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews Result
Bron Breakker is still the man on WWE NXT. Once again, Bron Breakker has successfully defended his WWE NXT Championship at an NXT Premium Live Event. At NXT Deadline, Apollo Crews was the latest to fall short against the WWE NXT Champion. Despite his best efforts, Crews, like most, could...
STARDOM Results (12/11/22): meltear vs. Saya Kamitani & AZM, Giulia, And More
STARDOM traveled to Hamamatsu on Sunday as the promotion continues the road to Stardom Dream Queendom on Dec. 29 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Some of the key matches included meltear getting a tune-up tag match against Wonder of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani and High-Speed Champion AZM, God's Eye original trio taking on Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, and Saya Iida of STARS, and a huge main event between Oedo Tai and Donna del Mondo.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0