Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley's Charity Stream On 12/14

Bayley announced that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
Claudio Castagnoli Regains ROH World Title At ROH Final Battle 2022

Claudio Castagnoli regains the ROH Championship. Claudio Castagnoli is once again the ROH World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. The finish saw Jericho tap out from the giant swing. Claudio swung him for 33 seconds according to ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni. 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) got involved in the match, handing a bat to Jericho to use on Claudio. They were eventually ejected from ringside.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club

Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Barry Windham Stabilized And Out Of ICU

A positive update on Barry Windham. Windham is currently stabilized and out of ICU according to Mika Rotunda, the daughter of Mike Rotunda, sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and niece of Windham. Barry suffered a heart attack last Friday and went into cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency...
Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero

On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
IMPACT Wrestling Scores Over 100,000 Viewers On 12/8/22

Viewership numbers are in for the December 8, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Showbuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 8 drew 107,000 viewers. This number is up from the 74,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 1. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and ranked #140 for cable originals on Thursday, December 8.
STARDOM Results (12/11/22): meltear vs. Saya Kamitani & AZM, Giulia, And More

STARDOM traveled to Hamamatsu on Sunday as the promotion continues the road to Stardom Dream Queendom on Dec. 29 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Some of the key matches included meltear getting a tune-up tag match against Wonder of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani and High-Speed Champion AZM, God's Eye original trio taking on Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, and Saya Iida of STARS, and a huge main event between Oedo Tai and Donna del Mondo.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022

Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
