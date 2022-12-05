Bayley announced that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.

2 DAYS AGO