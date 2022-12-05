Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Adrian Fontes, Stephen Richer disagree how to speed up ballot counting
Arizona was the state the rest of the country was watching during the 2022 mid-term elections. With our close races and passionate voters, it's important to get the count right. However, the biggest complaint was not about the accuracy of the count but how long it took to finish counting the ballots. Maricopa County Stephen Richer says if we want to improve the time it takes to count the ballots, maybe we can do what Florida does, which is have a deadline of 5 p.m. the day before Election Day. Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes wonders what the rush is and that adopting another's state's policy is not as simple as it sounds.
AZFamily
Could midterm election affect the rare request of a death row inmate to be executed?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A death row inmate is requesting his own death. It’s not a very common request, but it got the attorney general’s attention to go ahead and request a death warrant from the state Supreme Court. As officials await the court’s decision, this could all be up in the air because of the midterm election results.
AZFamily
5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
AZFamily
Snowy start to the work week for northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cold and windy day in the high country as we await our winter storm! We have a First Alert for Monday as we are tracking a strong storm that will move east into our state overnight. The timing seems to be the best overnight tonight into Monday. Rain will transition into snow over the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Snow levels could dip to 3500 feet by Tuesday morning. We are also tracking much cooler temperatures throughout the work week.
AZFamily
Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.
