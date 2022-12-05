Sunday, Dec. 18 is the deadline to reserve your place at the free Christmas Community Dinner at American Legion Hall, Industrial Park Road, Boothbay. Please make a phone call to 207-350-1581 and let us know your name and how many are attending. You do not have to reserve a time - come between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO