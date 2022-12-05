Read full article on original website
Call to Artists for ‘Passages’
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit works for the first juried show of 2023, “Passages.” A new theme for a new year allows for vast interpretation. For example, a piece could represent a journey or transformation, a pathway or opening. This show is open to all...
Free Christmas Dinner reservations due by Dec. 18
Sunday, Dec. 18 is the deadline to reserve your place at the free Christmas Community Dinner at American Legion Hall, Industrial Park Road, Boothbay. Please make a phone call to 207-350-1581 and let us know your name and how many are attending. You do not have to reserve a time - come between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Fuel prices driving up costs for refuse district operation in 2023
Soaring energy costs are fueling a likely increase in Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District costs for Fiscal Year 24. Station Manager Steve Lewis unveiled the first draft of his proposed $2,233,285 FY 24 budget during the Dec. 8 trustees meeting. The proposed budget is a $152,000 or 7.3% increase. Lewis budgeted an additional $125,000 to cover expected rising fuel costs. “Fuel is really the only thing driving the increase,” he said.
Dec. 10 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Madison topples Boothbay
The Madison Bulldogs were never challenged and went on to defeat host Boothbay Region Seahawks, 75-13, at Porter Memorial Gymnasium in the season-opening game for both teams on Friday, Dec. 9.
