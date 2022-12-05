ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Debris Removal Completed in the City of Melbourne

The vegetative debris from Hurricane Nicole has been picked up by the City’s disaster debris contractor. Waste Management will now be picking up the yard waste throughout Melbourne. For large yard waste piles, residents can contact Waste Management customer service at 321-723-4455 or email them at centralfloridaservice@wm.com, or call...
