Read full article on original website
Jennifer Adkins
6d ago
Yeah! They finally got him. I watched this back in April and was screaming why no field sobriety test then. Crucify the Tampa police chief and this guy walks? BS!
Reply
3
Related
41-year-old man flies out of SUV, killed in Venice crash, troopers say
VENICE, Fla — A 41-year-old man was killed at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in a Venice crash after he flew out of his SUV, troopers say. A 36-year-old man, driving a van, merged onto northbound Interstate 75 from Jacaranda Boulevard and hit an SUV traveling in the center lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Pasco deputy car struck while pursuing vehicle leaving burglary scene
A Pasco County deputy's vehicle was struck while pursuing someone Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson.
Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment
I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
westorlandonews.com
Multiple Illegally Altered Firearms Recovered in Central Florida Traffic Stop
Two people were arrested and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8th, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver, 27-year old Samuel Timothy Doolin of Lakeland, was charged...
fox13news.com
Former Polk County firefighter arrested after falsifying timecard to make extra money, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County firefighter resigned his position after being arrested for grand theft and fraud. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on September 13, 28-year-old Lance Taylor Dunn accessed his online employee payroll information and added his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift he did not work and was paid for that unworked shift.
Madeira Beach driver accused of killing woman in crosswalk on Treasure Island
Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.
TPD: Man found laying on road with several gunshot wounds; murder investigation underway
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a man was found lying on a road Sunday in Tampa with several gunshot wounds. Patrol officers arrived at the area of 11th Street North and Linebaugh Avenue East after receiving a report of a shooting, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Madeira Beach man arrested in fatal Treasure Island hit-and-run
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Two days after locating a pickup truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Treasure Island, deputies say they have arrested the suspected driver. Pinellas County deputies say 62-year-old John Dennelly was driving the 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado on the evening of December...
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10. The report states that the driver of the first vehicle,...
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
One person dead in Sarasota car crash
VENICE BEACH, Fla. — A car crash on I-75 near Jacaranda Blvd leaves one person dead. The accident occurred around 10:28 a.m. northbound of I-75. Multiple lanes are close as Florida Highway Patrol assesses the crash and removes the vehicles. The victim was pronounce dead at the scene. FHP...
I-75 reopens after deadly crash in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a deadly crash that has closed part of I-75 in Venice.
Manatee County deputies looking for missing 12-year-old girl
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl went missing Friday afternoon after running away from home, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Scarlett Jameson has not returned to her home in the 3500 block of 14 Street West, according to a sheriff's office news release. Detectives said they believe...
fox13news.com
Manatee County inmates show off green thumb with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
Judd: Brother of alleged Jan. 6 attacker arrested for altering gun
A 27-year-old man with several connections to the January 6 capitol attacks was arrested by Polk County deputies Thursday on multiple weapon-related charges.
Pinellas County deputies locate pickup truck involved in deadly Treasure Island hit-and-run
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A pickup truck used in the hit-and-run death of a woman trying to cross the street in Treasure Island was found, Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies announced Thursday. Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk Tuesday evening at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th...
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 8