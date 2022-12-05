Read full article on original website
Four children fighting for life after falling through ice on Solihull lake
Four children are fighting for their lifes after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK. Police said the children were pulled from the lake in Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon. They were in cardiac arrest when they were rescued and were rushed from the Kingshurst area to hospital, where they remain on life support. A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing, after the fire service was told there were up to six in the water. Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told...
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
Woman arrested after man's body found in alley
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a Derbyshire alley. Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to Butt Hill in Whitwell at 06:00 GMT on Saturday after receiving reports a body had been found. The man, who has not...
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
Man and woman die at scene of rural car crash
A man and a woman have died following a collision involving at least two vehicles. A red Ford Fiesta and a grey Toyota C-HR were involved in a crash in Scotts Hill in Southminster, Essex, at 12:45 GMT on Wednesday. The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, and a...
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Search under way after people pulled from icy lake near Birmingham
A search and rescue operation is under way after police said a number of people pulled from a lake near Birmingham in freezing temperatures are in a critical condition. Reports suggested people had been playing on the ice at Babbs Mill Park and fell through, according to West Midlands Fire Service.
Sunderland murder inquiry: New images released of wanted man
New CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Sunderland. The body of Michelle Hanson, 47, was found at an address in Brady Street shortly before 12:30 GMT on 2 December. Police said they wanted to speak to Alexander Carr,...
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions
Motorways were closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions. The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6. The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was...
Adam Morgan fatal crash: Suspended sentence for tipper truck driver
A lorry driver responsible for the death of a father after a crash with a car in Lincolnshire has been given a 30-week suspended prison sentence. Adam Morgan, 47, died days after his Audi was hit by an HGV driven by David Costin in North Hykeham in July 2021. Costin...
Man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a toddler. He was found with injuries to the face and neck at a property on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, said Lancashire Police. The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
Havant woman jailed over 'terrifying' dog attack on toddler
A woman whose dog seriously injured a toddler during a "terrifying" attack has been jailed for 10 months. Lisa Garner, 45, was walking her doberman in Havant, Hampshire, when it mauled a three-year-old girl on 8 August, leaving her with wounds that required surgery and permanent scars. Garner admitted being...
Two die in house fire, police confirm
Two people have died following a house fire. About 11 residents were evacuated from a street after emergency services were called to the scene in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, at about 01:30 GMT. Dyfed-Powys Police said it did not believe anyone else was at the property, however examinations were ongoing. Police...
Devon car park killer admits manslaughter
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter. Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital. He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after...
Child who injured Leicestershire police officer to face no charge
The Crown Prosecution Service has defended its decision not to prosecute a "vulnerable" missing child who injured a police officer while being detained. Leicestershire Police Federation said it was "absolutely disgusting" that the CPS had "dropped" the case. However, the CPS has said the child was given a youth conditional...
One killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
One person has died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About a dozen people are missing and two are being treated in hospital after the explosion on Pier Road in St Helier just before 04:00 GMT. Searches are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith...
No drugs found after fatal crash officer tested
A police officer pursuing a car involved in a fatal crash in Leicester has passed a drugs test. Leicestershire Police said officers were chasing a BMW that failed to stop before the crash in Aylestone Road at about 04:00 GMT on 25 November. A man in his 20s was pronounced...
