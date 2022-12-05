Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Questionable after limited practice
Jones (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones played through the same chest injury in Jacksonville's Week 13 game, though he caught only two of seven targets for 16 yards in the blowout loss to the Lions. After a trio of limited practice sessions, Jones seems more likely than not to suit up against a beatable Titans secondary, even if he still isn't 100 percent healthy.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Good to go this week
Davis (illness) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Bills practicing fully Friday. Davis steadily increased his practice activity this week, as he sat out Wednesday's session before bumping up to limited activity Thursday and full participation Friday. In this past Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings, Davis logged an 81 percent snap share en route to catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards. Against Buffalo, Davis should continue to serve as a key cog in the Jets' passing offense alongside top wideout Garrett Wilson.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Ready to return
Stanley (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. Stanley has missed each of Baltimore's last two games with an ankle injury but was able to turn in both a limited and full practice this week. He'll return to start at left tackle and will provide a big boost to the Ravens' offensive line.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Giants punter gets flagged for bizarre penalty in same game where Eagles punter pulls off crazy play
It's not often you see an NFL punter get flagged for an "Illegal kick of the football," but that's exactly what happened during the second quarter of the Eagles-Giants game. For the Giants, nothing went right during the first half, and that includes the fact their punter couldn't even kick the ball correctly. With the Giants facing a fourth-and-7 on their own 43, Brian Daboll decided to send the punt team out for what should have been a simple punt, but with the Giants, nothing has been simple against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Iffy for Sunday
Welch (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. Welch suffered a concussion in Week 13 but was able to record back-to-back limited sessions before ending Week 14 prep as a full participant. He appears to be trending in the right direction, but if Welch is sidelined, Malik Harrison would likely step up as the top reserve linebacker behind Patrick Queen (thigh) and Roquan Smith.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Officially questionable
Queen (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Queen, who picked up a thigh bruise in Week 13, logged a full practice Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 14 prep. Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, the third-year linebacker said Wednesday that he's "pretty sure" he'll play Sunday, so given his comments earlier in the week and his participation Friday, it appears like Queen, barring a setback, will play against the Steelers. Across 12 appearances, Queen has totaled 85 tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Five bold predictions for NFL Week 14: Lions and Vikings dent the scoreboard, Cowboys set sack record
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season already got off to a fascinating start, as the Baker Mayfield-led (!) Los Angeles Rams staged a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. We've got a fascinating slate of games ahead on Sunday and Monday, and there will surely...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Del'Shawn Phillips: Tending toward return
Phillips (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was forced to miss Baltimore's Week 13 loss to Denver due to a quadriceps injury. However, he turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the week and a full session Friday. His status won't become official until shortly before Sunday's kickoff, but he appears to be trending toward a return.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Kenny Pickett ruled out with concussion: Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback against Ravens
Kenny Pickett's first start against the Ravens was a short one. The Steelers' rookie quarterback exited Sunday's game following Pittsburgh's second possession. The Steelers trailed the Ravens 10-0 when Pickett went to the locker room to receive further evaluation from Pittsburgh's medical staff. He was ruled out with a concussion.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Week 14 injury updates including Saquon Barkley plus the latest rankings
Well, it's come to this: In a must-win game, I'm starting Tony Jones Jr. and either Matt Breida or Alexander Mattison. We have six teams on bye in Week 14, and that RB corps of Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, and Antonio Gibson I've been rolling out all season -- not the strongest to begin with! -- has left me high and dry.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. still undecided on team; Cowboys and receiver at standstill while Ravens put visit on hold
"Odell Beckham Jr. Watch" is ongoing, as we wait to see where the former first-round pick will land in the NFL. He has visited many teams throughout the year and some franchises have made their desire to sign the wide receiver public. Of course, those franchises that are interested in...
