JRNI and Mad Mobile Partner to Drive Seamless Customer Engagements from Online Appointments to In-Store Experiences

JRNI, the leading provider of enterprise customer experience and engagement solutions for managing personalized experiences at scale, today announced a strategic partnership with Mad Mobile, the leading mobile retail solution for empowering associates to better serve customers in-store and beyond the four walls with omnichannel tools such as clienteling, endless aisle, mobile POS, fulfillment, and self-checkout.

Together, the JRNI and Mad Mobile combined partnership will provide a seamless retail customer experience throughout the entire engagement lifecycle, from initial discovery to virtual engagement, through transaction, atop a data-rich analytics platform. This integration will render an end-to-end solution for customers looking to mimic an in-person, in-store shopping experience from anywhere.

“The combination of JRNI and Mad Mobile delivers an unparalleled solution for retail consumers,” said Philip Meer, CEO of JRNI. “The offering allows a buyer to engage with their favorite brand virtually from a first initial online appointment to a robust actual in-store experience. As an example, a customer can schedule an appointment using JRNI while sharing information about what they are interested in purchasing. The store associate uses the data received within Mad Mobile’s clienteling solution to prepare style preferences, sizing, and options for an in-store or virtual shopping appointment. With additional data collected in advance, such as purchase history from previous visits, JRNI & Mad Mobile have created a highly personalized experience for the customer.”

“We are extremely excited about this partnership and the value it will bring to our retail customers,” stated Thomas Lichtwerch, EVP, Global Retails Sales, Mad Mobile. “Major retail brands require a new way to attract and retain their customers. Personalized shopping experiences increase customer loyalty and lifetime value. JRNI is the ideal partner to help us bring new customers to the store and ensure that existing customers remain loyal to the brands that we serve. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with JRNI.”

About JRNI

JRNI is the leading enterprise engagement platform for scheduling & accelerating successful experiences across the entire customer JRNI, at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency. JRNI is backed by AKMAZO CAPITAL. To learn more, visit https://www.jrni.com

About MadMobile

Mad Mobile helps companies reimagine how they connect with customers. Our unique platform enables restaurants and retailers to achieve mobility with their existing systems to increase sales and digitize the guest experience. Our mobile solutions empower customers with self-checkout, online ordering, interactive shopping, kiosks, and more. Top retail customers include Ralph Lauren, Tractor Supply, Signet Jewelers, Meijer, Estée Lauder, Talbots, and Urban Outfitters. To learn more, visit https://madmobile.com

About AKMAZO CAPITAL

AKMAZO CAPITAL is an investment firm focused on building market-leading SaaS and recurring revenue businesses. The firm was founded by a multi-disciplinary team of successful SaaS executives with more than 150 years of collective experience growing and scaling software companies, leading to successful outcomes and delivering outsized returns. The firm’s Active Advisor model establishes a working partnership with portfolio company management teams and gives them access to the partners’ guidance in all functional operating roles, extensive former employee and customer networks, and a proven, repeatable, and disciplined operating model refined across multiple success stories. To learn more, visit www.AkmazoCapital.com.

