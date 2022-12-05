ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, WI

Athens Boys Edge Colby; Sheahan and Janke Combine for 55 Points

The Athens Bluejays edged Colby in nonconference boys basketball, 67-65. Connor Sheahan had 31 points to lead Athens. Aiden Janke added 24 points and led Athens with 12 rebounds. Athens scoring: Sheahan 31, SB 3, Peel 1, Wolf 2, Janke 24, Schaer 2, Komarek 4. Colby stats not reported. -ATHENS...
COLBY, WI
Auburndale Controls Phillips

Auburndale controlled Phillips in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 62-36. Mason White Eagle led the Eagles with 17 points. Alex Willfahrt added 11 points and Lucas Yeske had 10 points. Auburndale scoring: Weinfurter 5, Raab 5, Schmitt 4, Anderson 2, Yeske 10, Scholl 7, White Eagle 17, Willfahrt 11, Cherney 1.
AUBURNDALE, WI
Pacelli Boys Trounce Rosholt

Pacelli Boys Trounce Rosholt
STEVENS POINT, WI
Marshfield Boys Drop Nonconference Decision to EC Memorial

The Marshfield Boys Basketball Team dropped a 68-66 nonconference decision to Eau Claire Memorial. Chase Hinson had 25 points and 6 rebounds to lead Marshfield. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 8, Kurth 2, Hinson 25, Lee 6, Neve 13, Meverden 2, Hanson 10.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Marshfield Tigers Girls Basketball Storms Past Merrill

Marshfield stormed past Merrill in WVC Girls Basketball, 66-35. Ashley Grancorvitz led the Tigers with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 2, Foemmel 7, Kilty 4, Kolbeck 14, Minsaas 11, Holm 2, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 10, Wucherpfennig 2.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Medford Girls Fall to Lakeland

Lakeland blitzed Medford in GNC girls basketball, 78-29. Lakeland scoring: J. Ouimette 17, Waldvogel 3, A. Timmerman 2, Quade 3, Fortier 10, K Ouimette 22, Evenhouse 4, S. Timmerman 17. Medford scoring: Fronk 6, Rudolph 13, Clarkson 4, Krug 2, Kraemar 4.
MEDFORD, WI
Pittsville Wrestlers Down Spencer/Columbus

Pittsville Wrestlers Down Spencer/Columbus
PITTSVILLE, WI
Marshfield Rips Past Wisconsin Rapids

The Marshfield Tigers rioped past Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Boys Basketball, 71-47. Chase Hinson led Marshfield with 21 points. Caden Jungwirth had 15 points to pace Rapids. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 11, Kurth 9, Lang 5, Hinson 21, Lee 5, Meverden 5, Hanson 15. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Dunn 6, Mathews 5,...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Pittsville Boys Basketball Races past Tri-County

The Pittsville Panthers raced past Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 78-30. Marcus Getsinger had 17 points and Sam Bowden scored 16 to lead Pittsville. Pittsville scoring: Hardinger 8, Millard 4, 9, Da. Luther 9, Getsinger 17, Bowden 16, Dy. Luther 8, Redmond 4, Kissner 2, Gudel 1.
PITTSVILLE, WI
Lakeland Girls Run Past Mosinee

Lakeland ran past Mosinee in GNC Girls Basketball, 80-46. Julianna Ouimette had 33 points to lead Lakeland. Kaitlyn Selle had 13 points to lead Mosinee. Mosinee scoring: Selle 13, Baars 6, H. Kramer 1, K. Kramer 2, Jirschele 9, Fitzgerald 6, Munoz 8. Lakeland scoring: J. Ouimette 33, A. Timmerman...
MOSINEE, WI
Marshfield Boys Hockey Doubles Up Oshkosh North

Marshfield defeated Oshkosh Northin WVC Boys Hockey, 6-3. Tyler Reissman had two goals for the Tigers. Also scoring for Marshfield were Tanner Shortt, Joey Cashmer, Owen Hoerneman and Noah Peterson. Cashmer and Charlie Kenney had two assists apiece. Cole Halvorsen had 32 saves for Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Stratford Girls Upend Marathon

Stratford defeated Marathon in Marawood Conference Girl Basketball, 44-34. Tessa Berg led Stratford with 12 points. Stratford scoring: Lindner 2, Heidmann 7, Berg 12, Kraus 6, Christopherson 9, Hollatz 3. Marathon scoring: Haehlke 8, Love3, Phakitthong 6, LaValley 7, Heise 4, Prihoda 4, Baldeschwiler 2.
STRATFORD, WI
Cadott Swamps Stanley-Boyd in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball

Cadott swamped Stanley-Boyd in Cloverbelt Girls basketball by a score of 68-26. Lauryn Goettl paced the Hornets with 20 points. Cadott scoring: Eiler 12, Goettl 20, Burish 4, Moldrem 5, Kowalczyk 13, Enestvedt 8, Nerdrum 2, Ryan 4.
CADOTT, WI
Cadott Girls Thump Cornell

The Cadott Hornets thumped Cornell by a score of 77-27. Lauryn Goettl had 24 points and Ellie Eiler score 16 points for Cadott. Cadott scoring: Eiler 16, Goettl 24, Burish 5, Moldrem 5, Kowalczyk 12, Hager 5, Ryan 10.
CADOTT, WI
Marshfield Girls Clip Rapids

The Marshfield Tigers blitzed Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Girls Basketball, 63-60. Rapids scoring: Neilitz 5, Vollert 5, Redcloud 4, Radtke 7, Schillinger 6, Schaeffer 2, Ross 1. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 4, Charron 3 Foemmel 6, Minsaas 16, Kilty 4, Kohlbeck 11, Grancorvitz 8, Bousum 7, Wucherpfennig 4.
MARSHFIELD, WI
SPASH Boys Swim Past Wisconsin Rapids

The SPASH Boys handled Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Swimming, taking the meet by a score of 118 to 52.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Loyal Girls Basketball Gets Past Colby

Loyal scoring: Zvolene 3, Wolf 10, Lindner 4, Zvolera 8, Tellock 8, Nikolai 3, Rakovec 5. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 4, Trush 1, Thomsen 4, Hernandez 2, Willner 4, Orth 5, Schmitt 4, Hoeper 3, T. Vanderhoof 2.
COLBY, WI
2022-23 Port Edwards Blackhawks Boys Basketball Schedule

2022-23 Port Edwards Blackhawks Boys Basketball Schedule
PORT EDWARDS, WI
Jossie and Strasman Combine for 42 as Stevens Point Dunks Wausau East

SPASH 3 pointers- Nest 1, Beadles 1, Ryan 2, Jossie 3.
WAUSAU, WI
Auburndale Boys Take Down Columbus Catholic

The Auburndale Eagles defeated Columbus Catholic in nonconference boys basketball, 58-43. Lucas Yeske led the Eagles with 16 points, Alex Willfahrt added 13, with Caden Weinfurter and Mason White Eagle chipping in with 10 points apiece. Yeske was 4 of 7 from three point territory. Auburndale scoring: Yeske 16, Scholl...
AUBURNDALE, WI

