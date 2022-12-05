ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

WZOZ 103.1

Susquehanna SPCA Pet Of The Week–‘Horse’

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Horse”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
ONEONTA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name

This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
UTICA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Federal Reimbursements for Delaware Co. Hospitals Saved

Some rural hospital in the Southern Tier is being saved from losing their Critical Access Hospital status. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer has announced the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has officially reversed its previous rules change of the eligibility criteria for rural hospitals. The Margaretville Hospital in Delaware County...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY




Oneonta, NY
