COMET Bus System to give free COVID-19 vaccines and gift cards to those eligible December 12th
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
Holiday light displays shining bright in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands is shining bright with some Christmas lights and attractions. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You...
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
Richland County EMS delivers toys from annual ‘Stuff an Ambulance’ toy drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Christmas toys usually arrive on Santa’s sleigh but Friday they arrived by ambulance. Richland County E-M-S wrapped up their sixth annual “Stuff-an-Ambulance Toy Drive” by dropping off toys and clothes at the Richland County Courthouse. Donations from community members and E-M-S staff were taken...
Columbia Animal Services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Christmas? Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for $25. What: Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for only $25. When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127...
Funeral arrangements announced for Midlands community leader Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Midlands community leader. According to Leevy’s Funeral Home, a viewing for Vince Ford will take place Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Ford’s funeral will be held Monday at Noon and Brookland Baptist...
Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade set for Saturday
Irmo, SC (WOLO) — The 15th annual Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade is set for this weekend. Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will host the event. It kicks off Saturday night at 6pm starting with a street dance. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the BP station...
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive underway in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help local families by taking part in a food drive. The City of Columbia, Richland School District One and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation kicked off their annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. The food drive will...
Tips to try and deter porch pirates during the holidays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for porch pirates. Law Enforcement says thieves are on the lookout for Christmas present deliveries ahead of the holidays. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft:. Use an Amazon locker at a local store. Opt for pick...
Update: Orangeburg County Sheriff says missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter found safe
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office says they have located missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter and she is safe. Investigators say she was found safe in Virginia Friday afternoon. Jeter had not been seen since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. She was believed to...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Jamil Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 PM. According to the Coroner 68 year old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, of Columbia was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Jamil Road.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has released the name of an inmate found dead Wednesday at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the body was discovered at Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Columbia, SC on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Police: Man charged with disturbing school after talking to students about drugs
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police say a 23 year old man was arrested after he was found on the campus of River Bluff High School Thursday. Investigators say students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber approached them asking about a student who attends the school and he talked to some of them about drugs.
The ‘Who is Jill Scott’ tour comes to Township Auditorium
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — American singer, songwriter, poet and actress Jill Scott is making her way to the Capital City. The soulful sounds are expected to bring out fans who have followed the singer since her first album ‘Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Songs Volume 1’ that was released back in 2000. The visit promises to bring longtime fans back down memory lane with old tunes while introducing them to new ones.
