NEWSBTC
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin May Generate Higher Profits than Polygon, and Algorand
People have been checking cryptocurrency news for discovering better altcoins. Top-ranked crypto assets are not showing signs of major recovery. Experts call it the “crypto winter” and it may get prolonged. So, can you make a profit by trading cryptocurrencies if positive changes do not occur in the crypto market? Yes, you can still earn massive profits if you pick the most promising cryptocurrencies. The Big Eyes (BIG) Token is the new ray of hope. It has been attracting many crypto enthusiasts since its presale rounds started. Crypto pundits vouch for the future success of this new crypto asset. They also believe Polygon (MATIC) and Algorand (ALGO) tokens may deliver better profits than other top-ranked crypto assets. Let’s find out more about these tokens to ensure you register handsome returns in the long term.
Bitcoin Price Regains Strength, Why BTC Could Surpass $18K This Time
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Get 30 FREE SPINS at Punt Casino - NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED! Start Playing Now. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. Bitcoin...
Big Eyes Coin Is About To Hit The Market. But Can It Match The Sucess Of Cardano and Theta Network?
Markets are down more than half of their original price points, and the recent shenanigans don’t help its cause. It’s times like these that we glance over projects which can build a reputation. With that said, today, you will uncover what makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) distinct and...
Polkadot Bears Might Drag Its Price Down Despite Bullish Signals
The Polkadot price has attempted to break past its immediate resistance several times during the first week of December. Despite that, the bulls could not build on their strength. This suggests that the coin’s buying power remained low at higher price levels for the altcoin. The technical outlook for...
Quant Explains How This Nasdaq Support Retest Could Also Help Reverse Bitcoin
A quant has explained why the recent retest of a critical support level by Nasdaq may help Bitcoin reverse its own trend. Nasdaq-100 Has Recently Retested A Critical Support Trendline. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Nasdaq-100 is currently above a support line that has historically...
Rising Altcoins To Invest in For 2023: Sparklo (SPRK), Dash (DASH), and LEO Token (LEO)
The year 2022 is ending, and the global cryptocurrency market shows little signs of recovery from the previous crash. This is when investors must pick worthy cryptocurrencies that would provide substantial gains in the coming year. Choosing such altcoins for investments can be pretty hard, and though cryptocurrencies are currently...
Yearn Finance: What The Final Quarter Of 2022 Has In Store For YFI Price
Yearn Finance (YFI) has performed relatively well over the last 30 days, painting its charts in green despite the lingering uncertainty in the crypto market. According to information from Coingecko, at press time, the ERC20 governance token built on the Ethereum blockchain is changing hands at $7,087, going up by 5.7% during the past week and tallying an impressive 15.7% jump on its bi-weekly gauge.
320% gains during Oryen Network during ICO, out leveling cryptos like BNB and MATIC
You might have seen the massive demand for the BNB and MATIC and the resulting price increases if you had invested in those projects at the outset. However, Oryen Network, which is expected to succeed where these two have failed, is now in its presale phase, and it’s already rewarding early investors handsomely.
Survey Reveals Turkey is Highly Obsessed With Crypto, Especially Dogecoin
The entire crypto industry has been experiencing a winter since the last quarter of 2021. Some cryptocurrency prices experienced a massive price slump, with many declining over 65%. However bad things may look, crypto may not go extinct as its popularity has not reduced. A recent study by CryptoManiaks, a...
Bitcoin Whales Continue To Shed Holdings, Prices Not Attractive Enough?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have continued to shave off their holdings in recent weeks, suggesting that the current lows may not be attractive enough to them. Bitcoin Whales Continue To Sell Despite The Recent Deep Lows. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the number of...
Big Eyes Coin And BNB Are Cryptocurrencies You Should Add In Your Portfolio Toward Christmas
The cryptocurrency market could be a decent place to go shopping as Christmas draws near. There’s a long-standing belief that crypto assets always experience price pumps toward the end of the year, and several people tend to create theories for the situation. However, buying these cryptocurrencies is not for the short-term gains you could see during that period but for the long-term potential to make much more money.
Ethereum Price Bulls Hold Strong, Indicators Suggest Fresh Rally To $1,400
Ethereum bulls defended the $1,220 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might aim a strong bullish wave above the $1,300 resistance zone. Ethereum remained well bid and strong above the $1,220 zone. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Luna Classic (LUNC) Price Under Bearish Pull Despite New Developments
The LUNA Classic (LUNC) price has noted a fresh decline in the last 24 hours. In that time frame, the altcoin depreciated by 1%. In the past week, LUNC logged gains worth 2.5%. Much of the weekly gains have been lost due to losses on the daily chart. At the...
How Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Other Top Cryptocurrencies In This Department
Litecoin (LTC) seemingly hit a speed bump that caused its bullish run to slow down a bit after it rallied all the way up to the $83 zone on December 5. The following day, the cryptocurrency closed the trading session with a trading price below the $80 marker before reclaiming said territory on December 7.
Here’s How Rocketize Plans to Shoot to the Top of Cryptocurrency Lists After Launch Like The Sandbox and Zcash
Rocketize (JATO) is a meme coin making the rounds in crypto communities as a token with the potential to rival Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Also, due to the positive market reception surrounding its important features, numerous cryptocurrency investment sites have compared the Rocketize (JATO) token to The Sandbox (SAND) and Zcash (ZEC).
These Cryptocurrencies Are Huge Assets To All Traders Worldwide: Solana, Chiliz, And Big Eyes.
If you can or can’t tell the difference between an asset and a liability, then you need to read on because this piece is for you. Now, briefly, A liability is something that never likely brings returns in form of profits or addition when possessed, while Assets are the opposite. Assets always have a way of returning to a certain percentage as profits or addition to its owner, and so are the three cryptocurrencies below like Big Eyes (BIG).
Monetary Growth With Crypto Trading
Monetary growth is a term used to describe the increase in the amount of money an individual has available to use for various expenses. It is a measure of financial success, and it is important for individuals to have access to enough money to cover all of their needs. How...
New to DeFi Tokens? Invest in Big Eyes Coin and the Near Protocol for Potentially Huge Returns
The cryptocurrency industry appears to be expanding indefinitely. Many people worldwide have financial difficulties and are desperate to find a solution that will allow them to better their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Although it is possible to make money rapidly via cryptocurrency, not everyone can cash...
Big Eyes Coin is Saving the Crypto Industry from the Crypto Winter Market as Solana and Polygon Keep Plummeting
Although cryptocurrencies have proved to be a game changer in the financial market, major coins have been experiencing a massive plunge that is currently affecting their market capitalization. Due to this, there has been a lot of skepticism surrounding the purchase of tokens and the right blockchains to go for. But altcoins have tried their best to save the scene and put cryptocurrency on the right track.
How To Spot A Bitcoin Scammer? Invest With Your Eyes Open
Scams involving cryptocurrencies can take many different shapes. Scammers are after your cryptocurrency just as they are after the money in your bank, and they will do anything in their power to obtain it. It is helpful to be aware of when and how you are being targeted by scammers...
