indianacapitalchronicle.com
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
vincennespbs.org
CCMG is a Bicknell game changer
“Game changing dollar amount”. That’s what Mayor Thomas Estabrook said about the Community Crossing Grant his city received. As First City News reported earlier, the city of Bicknell was awarded nearly $1 million in matching grants. Estabrook says combined with the $300,000 the city put up themselves, there’s...
WTHI
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
vincennespbs.org
Recreate “Hamilton’s March” to Fort Sackville
You can follow in the footsteps of British soldiers in Vincennes from 1778. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park staff and volunteers will offer visitors on Saturday an opportunity to recreate British Lt. Governor Henry Hamilton’s journey to Indiana’s First City on their way to Fort Sackville. They...
vincennespbs.org
Pantheon Innovation Challenge produces great youth input
Knox County youth tackled a major problem on Thursday, and that’s how to keep young people right here in the community. Pantheon CEO Nichole Like says Knox County is consistently losing its young people after graduation. That’s where the first Pantheon Innovation Challenge comes in. Like says sometimes...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/8)
Shelly Phipps, 41, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Luis Perez Heben, 23, of Washington, was arrested for Residential Entry. No bond was set. Kaden Harris, 28, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Residential Entry. No bond was set.
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
14news.com
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy. On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County. Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 7, 2022
8:41 p.m. John Luttrell, 38, Bedford, public intoxication, resisting arrest, residential entry, possession of marijuana. 12:51 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at John Williams Boulevard and Williams Crossing. 12:53 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Reveres Food & Fuel. A male was arrested. 2:07 a.m. Noise complaint in...
Indiana Daily Student
Predatory towing in Bloomington has pushed students to get involved in local government
Bloomington has faced criticism for the aggressive towing strategies in the city, which is pushing students in the area to become involved in local government. It started when IU sophomore Shailey Desai went to visit her friend and parked where she thought was a visitor spot. Returning to her car after a few hours, she discovered it was towed. She had to pay a fine of $170 — what most towing companies charge — to get it back.
vincennespbs.org
Deputies arrest a man for Rape
A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
All I-70 lanes open after lengthy semi fire cleanup
A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.
witzamfm.com
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
wamwamfm.com
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
wbiw.com
Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at Vanderburgh County job site
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.
vincennespbs.org
Covid numbers rising; officials push vaccinations
Local health officials continue to say vaccines are the best preventative against serious illness. Knox County reportedly has one of the highest infection rates in the state for COVID and neighboring Pike County is not far behind. Good Samaritan Hospital has patients with COVID and flu. Cases of those two...
Two people taken to hospital after wreck in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash earlier Friday in Sullivan. According to Deputy Justin Copeland with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened at 5:41 P.M. at N U.S. 41 and State Road 154. Copeland says one car was headed north on […]
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
