Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
WKTV
Case of possible horse neglect under investigation in Herkimer County
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Investigators found a dead horse at a property in Schuyler Wednesday evening while looking into a possible case of animal neglect. Herkimer County Humane Investigator Greg Foster says five thoroughbred racing horses from the same property have died. The owner had several horses and rents a...
newyorkupstate.com
Hiker lost overnight in waist-deep snow rescued atop NY’s second tallest mountain
A 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady got lost on Nov. 27 in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m. Around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called...
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Glen man charged with illegal disposal of petroleum
A Glen man paid a penalty in court after allegedly disposing of petroleum illegally. The unnamed subject accepted a $500 fine with a $75 surcharge.
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Man Missing Nearly 10 Years Found Dead In NY Living Under Assumed Name, Police Say
A longtime Connecticut resident from Northern Fairfield County who has been missing since 2013 has been found dead in an upstate New York apartment living under a different name.On Monday, July 29, 2013, officers from the Newtown Police Department received a call to check on Robert Hoagland as…
pv-magazine-usa.com
Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.
Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise. Hey all - Brian and Chrissy here from 1077 GNA and we wanted to take a second and show our appreciation to everyone who supported GNA's Shop with a Cop over the years. Thanks to GNA Nation's generosity, we've been able...
WNYT
Montgomery County man still waiting to learn if he can keep potbellied pig
The case against the man with a pet potbellied pig in Montgomery County – has hit a standstill. It was a battle between the village of Canajoharie, and Wyverne Flatt and his potbellied pig, Ellie. The village was trying to force Flatt to get rid of his pig, saying having a pig for a pet violates village law.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor
EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
Black Bear Spotted Near Elementary School in Rensselaer County
Police are warning residents in Rensselaer County about a black bear that several people witnessed getting a little cozy in backyards, and driveways, even making its way around an elementary school on Tuesday. Black bear currently roams the village by the elementary school. Police are monitoring the situation. Castleton-on-Hudson is...
