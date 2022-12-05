ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.

Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?

The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor

EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
EATON, NY
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy