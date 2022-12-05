Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Mark Mallman's 'Peace on Earth' holiday show returns
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On Saturday, Dec. 17, Mark Mallman is bringing his sixth annual "Peace on Earth" holiday show to The Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. Mallman joined KARE 11 Saturday to preview the show, which focuses on friendship and peace, and offers a heart-warming celebration of music. Peace...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
Hilton Minneapolis will go up for auction in January
MINNEAPOLIS — It's been a staple on the corner of South 10th Street and Marquette in downtown Minneapolis since 1992. "It's our biggest hotel, its really our convention center flagship hotel," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. But the 821-room Hilton Minneapolis Hotel, which is the largest...
Giving Voice Chorus gives holiday peace to those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia
EDINA, Minn. — In a season that can be overwhelming for those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, a unique Twin Cities choir celebrated the holidays with carols and some of Broadway’s best tunes. The Giving Voice Crosstown Chorus presented a “Back to Broadway” concert at Meetinghouse...
KARE in the Air: Holiday lights edition
MINNEAPOLIS — We're kicking off a KARE in the Air holiday lights edition that'll highlight neighborhoods going all out to share the holiday spirit. We begin with a couple of houses you may have seen off of Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Kirk Haugan tells us he moved back...
Downtown Minneapolis leaders rethink approach to urban retail as more companies announce closures
MINNEAPOLIS — During the busiest shopping season of the year, another store is leaving downtown Minneapolis. Marshalls on Nicollet Mall will close next month. "We are at the end of the era of any department stores in our downtown," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It's been a 40-year process of seeing them diminish."
Two Minnesotans win gold at international figure skating competition
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A pair of Minnesotans turned an international competition into a golden opportunity. Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia, of Shakopee, captured the gold medal Saturday at the Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia. According to U.S. Figure Skating, it's the first senior international win for the pair, who were two of 14 Americans competing in the competition.
Dozens of businesses get behind Twin Cities Toy Drive for BIPOC kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Filmmaker Adrian Wilson covered the 2020 unrest in his documentary "A Letter to Bryson", which won a 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest Audience Award. Still, he felt inspired to do more. "I just kind of saw how everything worked out after the pandemic and after the uprising,"...
Holiday gift ideas from Hub Hobby Center
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Calling itself the largest hobby store in the Midwest, Hub Hobby Center is hoping to a destination for holiday gifts and toys for shoppers around the metro. Todd Andersen from Hub Hobby Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some toy and game trends, including...
RECIPE: Spice up your holiday gathering with a healthy snack mix
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is prime time for festive gatherings with family and friends, often featuring food as the centerpiece!. Hy-Vee Corporate Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some suggestions, including a healthy snack mix. "This recipe is packed with nuts...
Minneapolis hopes to 'clear the shelter' for the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS — To help get animals home for the holidays, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is holding a free pet adoption event on Friday, Dec. 9. Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Stop by Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 212 17th Ave. N. from noon to 5 p.m. to meet animals that are up for adoption.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Truffle Hill Chocolates to reopen
EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Dec. 2, 2022. The popular Excelsior chocolate shop Truffle Hill Chocolates will reopen this weekend, about 10 days after burglars broke into the business late last month. "We’ll be busy the next few days getting...
MnDot: Crews are monitoring conditions and preparing for upcoming storm
MINNEAPOLIS — With a winter storm moving into the Twin Cities region this week, businesses like Tom Thomson's hardware store are now hoping a potential snow storm brings big business. "I've been here for 18 years, and the shop has been here since 1912," he said. "We sell a...
Marshalls in Minneapolis closing
MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's murder
MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has decided to buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police and turn it into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial. The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to purchase the gas station at...
Budget proposal includes $9 million for brighter Minneapolis streets
MINNEAPOLIS — Mayor Jacob Frey's proposed biennial budget includes $1.66 billion for 2023 and $1.71 billion for 2024. If city council adopts it Tuesday, $9 million would be allocated toward repairing and replacing street lights. "There's some parts of Minneapolis that have no street lights," said council member LaTrisha...
Minnesota boy sharpens 'a million' pencils, builds social media following
ANDOVER, Minn. — In the digital age, bright yellow paint can seem like the only thing keeping pencils from feeling a little dull. But in a split-level house in Andover, pencils never stop feeling sharp. “Look at that,” 9-year-old Lucas Kacer says as he touches the newly sharpened end...
Vikings prep for visit to Lions with Hockenson on other side
MINNEAPOLIS — The video review for the Minnesota Vikings of their previous game against Detroit has prompted the occasional double-take in the film rooms this week. Flashing on the screen during study sessions on the upcoming opponent was none other than tight end T.J. Hockenson, wearing white, silver and blue while catching a touchdown pass to put the Lions up 14-0 in the second quarter.
US Bank stadium may go debt-free next year
MINNEAPOLIS — The home of the Minnesota Vikings could be debt-free as early as 2023, 20 years ahead of schedule if lawmakers opt to make it happen. The most recent state budget forecast predicted the Stadium Reserve Fund will reach $368 million by the end of June, just shy of the $377 million it would take to pay off the public's share of stadium debt.
