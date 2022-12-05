ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Mallman's 'Peace on Earth' holiday show returns

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On Saturday, Dec. 17, Mark Mallman is bringing his sixth annual "Peace on Earth" holiday show to The Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. Mallman joined KARE 11 Saturday to preview the show, which focuses on friendship and peace, and offers a heart-warming celebration of music. Peace...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
Hilton Minneapolis will go up for auction in January

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been a staple on the corner of South 10th Street and Marquette in downtown Minneapolis since 1992. "It's our biggest hotel, its really our convention center flagship hotel," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. But the 821-room Hilton Minneapolis Hotel, which is the largest...
KARE in the Air: Holiday lights edition

MINNEAPOLIS — We're kicking off a KARE in the Air holiday lights edition that'll highlight neighborhoods going all out to share the holiday spirit. We begin with a couple of houses you may have seen off of Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Kirk Haugan tells us he moved back...
Two Minnesotans win gold at international figure skating competition

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A pair of Minnesotans turned an international competition into a golden opportunity. Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia, of Shakopee, captured the gold medal Saturday at the Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia. According to U.S. Figure Skating, it's the first senior international win for the pair, who were two of 14 Americans competing in the competition.
Holiday gift ideas from Hub Hobby Center

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Calling itself the largest hobby store in the Midwest, Hub Hobby Center is hoping to a destination for holiday gifts and toys for shoppers around the metro. Todd Andersen from Hub Hobby Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some toy and game trends, including...
Minneapolis hopes to 'clear the shelter' for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — To help get animals home for the holidays, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is holding a free pet adoption event on Friday, Dec. 9. Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Stop by Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 212 17th Ave. N. from noon to 5 p.m. to meet animals that are up for adoption.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Truffle Hill Chocolates to reopen

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Dec. 2, 2022. The popular Excelsior chocolate shop Truffle Hill Chocolates will reopen this weekend, about 10 days after burglars broke into the business late last month. "We’ll be busy the next few days getting...
Marshalls in Minneapolis closing

MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's murder

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has decided to buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police and turn it into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial. The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to purchase the gas station at...
Vikings prep for visit to Lions with Hockenson on other side

MINNEAPOLIS — The video review for the Minnesota Vikings of their previous game against Detroit has prompted the occasional double-take in the film rooms this week. Flashing on the screen during study sessions on the upcoming opponent was none other than tight end T.J. Hockenson, wearing white, silver and blue while catching a touchdown pass to put the Lions up 14-0 in the second quarter.
US Bank stadium may go debt-free next year

MINNEAPOLIS — The home of the Minnesota Vikings could be debt-free as early as 2023, 20 years ahead of schedule if lawmakers opt to make it happen. The most recent state budget forecast predicted the Stadium Reserve Fund will reach $368 million by the end of June, just shy of the $377 million it would take to pay off the public's share of stadium debt.
