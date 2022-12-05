ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday night, Alachua Police Department (APD) began to receive several phone calls in reference to a subject who was shot at the 15100 block of NW 150th Avenue near One 51 Apartments. While officers were responding to the incident location, APD received a phone call from a male subject stating he was also shot and needed help. Officers arrived on the scene and located both victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance. While on the way to the hospital, one victim was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The second victim is currently in critical condition.

