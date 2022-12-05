Read full article on original website
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report
The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason. Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Clinton's Appearance Sunday
A former U.S. president will be in attendance at Sunday's Giants vs. Eagles game. Bill Clinton is at the Meadowlands on Sunday, as he'll be taking in the New York vs. Philadelphia game. "President Bill Clinton attending #Eagles at #Giants," Josina Anderson tweeted. Clinton is rocking a New York Giants...
NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Comment About Baker Mayfield
Al Michaels had quite a night for Thursday Night Football yesterday with a number of his calls and commentary going viral. But one closing remark he made about Baker Mayfield is still making waves. After Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a stunning comeback win over the Las Vegas...
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement
Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
Deion Sanders Takes Shot At Legendary College Football Coach
It's safe to say that Deion Sanders isn't a fan of a legendary college football head coach. Sanders recalled his visit to the University of Georgia and his visit with head coach Vince Dooley. It's safe to say Coach Prime wasn't a fan. “When I went to the University of...
Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy Ceremony Drama
We had some drama at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night. While USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the award, there was some drama on the stage between Ohio State finalist C.J. Stroud and former winner Desmond Howard. Last year, Howard took a shot at Stroud and the...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday
The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon. One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline. NFL fans are furious. "Did the refs just...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Choke' Video
Tom Brady is often criticized for getting too lenient of a whistle from the referees. However, they certainly appeared to miss one on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs quarterback appeared to get choked out by a 49ers defender on Sunday afternoon, but no penalty was called. Should a flag have been...
NFL World Shocked By Cowboys vs. Texans Score
The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday afternoon's game against the Houston Texans as a 17-point favorite. The Cowboys were coming off a blowout win over the Colts and most expected much of the same against Houston on Sunday. But as halftime is approaching in Dallas, the Cowboys are shockingly trailing the...
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime
Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
Ryan Shazier Makes Opinion Of Kenny Pickett Very Clear
Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier believes Pittsburgh's found its next franchise quarterback. Appearing on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd Thursday, the two-time Pro Bowler laid out what he likes about what he's seen from rookie Kenny Pickett. Saying:. I think Pickett is the guy for us. And the reason I...
Dak Prescott Made Notable Promise After Sunday's Game
Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the Cowboys' close win over the one-win Texans on Sunday afternoon. The Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback now has nine interceptions on the season, a high mark and that's with him missing roughly a month of games due to injury. Prescott is promising to fix...
NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew. Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls. "I mean at this point it’s just a...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
Breaking: 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Update
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another potential big blow to their offense on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury just before halftime and had to be carted off the field. He was originally trying to get off the field by himself but couldn't.
