vincennespbs.org
One Cause Christmas will raise money for the Salvation Army
There is no shortage of Christmas Time activities in Vincennes. Add a One Cause Christmas to your list of events to get to. The local Christian band and mission One Cause, which works to bring awareness to homelessness, human trafficking, and other issues will be in concert on December 10th at the 1st Baptist Church.
Recreate “Hamilton’s March” to Fort Sackville
You can follow in the footsteps of British soldiers in Vincennes from 1778. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park staff and volunteers will offer visitors on Saturday an opportunity to recreate British Lt. Governor Henry Hamilton’s journey to Indiana’s First City on their way to Fort Sackville. They...
CCMG is a Bicknell game changer
“Game changing dollar amount”. That’s what Mayor Thomas Estabrook said about the Community Crossing Grant his city received. As First City News reported earlier, the city of Bicknell was awarded nearly $1 million in matching grants. Estabrook says combined with the $300,000 the city put up themselves, there’s...
Red Skelton plays host to two pageants
Preliminary competitions for the Miss Indiana Organization take place in Vincennes this weekend. On Sunday, the Miss Northwest Territory and Miss Ohio Valley Scholarship competition comes to the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. Miss Northwest Territory has been an event happening yearly since 1998, with the teen titles being added...
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County
Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
Covid numbers rising; officials push vaccinations
Local health officials continue to say vaccines are the best preventative against serious illness. Knox County reportedly has one of the highest infection rates in the state for COVID and neighboring Pike County is not far behind. Good Samaritan Hospital has patients with COVID and flu. Cases of those two...
