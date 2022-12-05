ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Detroit News

Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car

A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
INKSTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed

Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
INKSTER, MI
YAHOO!

Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs

A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield car chases end with 3 arrests

Three suspects were caught after Southfield police chases involving stolen vehicles. Police said the two chases happened just days apart and both involved suspects also accused of armed robbery.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

MLive

