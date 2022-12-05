Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
Detroit police identify Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection to quadruple shooting — search for suspects continues
Detroit police said the alleged gunmen who open fired on four victims in a non-fatal shooting outside the Westin hotel in Detroit on Friday were driving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the latest update to the case over the weekend.
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
Detroit News
Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car
A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Video shows police chase, crash & arrest of armed robbery suspect in Southfield
Southfield police released dashcam and bodycam video of a chase, crash and arrest of an armed robbery suspect from last week.
The Oakland Press
Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed
Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
Detroit man believed to have stabbed girlfriend 75 times faces felony murder charges
After allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 75 times and setting fire to her condo in February, a 28-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for first-degree murder in a Macomb County court.
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
YAHOO!
Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs
A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police: Victim followed, shot after suspect shoots into his vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was shot at, followed, then shot Sunday on Detroit's west side. Police said the 25-year-old victim was in his vehicle in the 8100 block of Fenkell just after 6:50 p.m. Someone got out of the rear passenger side of a vehicle and shot into his vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Redford Township man arrested after firing at Taco Bell building in Livonia, police say
LIVONIA, Mich. – Police arrested a 44-year-old man on felony charges after he fired shots at a Taco Bell from across Middlebelt Road, striking the building and cars passing by last Friday. Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 6, on a felony warrant for discharge...
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield car chases end with 3 arrests
Three suspects were caught after Southfield police chases involving stolen vehicles. Police said the two chases happened just days apart and both involved suspects also accused of armed robbery.
DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness last seen in April
Carmelita Williams, 44, of Detroit, was last seen in April of 2022. Williams is missing from a home in the 18300 block of Schoolcraft in Detroit.
MLive
