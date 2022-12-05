Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Toronto Police Have Arrested A Suspect After A Man Was Shot & Killed On A Queen West Sidewalk
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested a suspect in a fatal October shooting that left a man dead on a Queen West sidewalk. The shooting took place on October 22, and TPS was called to Queen Street West and Portland street at 12:49 a.m. for "unknown trouble." TPS reports that...
Narcity
A Shooting In Mississauga Happened Outside A Busy Roller Skating Rink & One Man Is Dead
Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that happened steps from a busy roller skating rink and left one man dead. Officers were called to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Scooter's Roller Palace.
Narcity
Police Release Suspect Photo Of The Person Who Shot A Woman At A Mississauga Gas Station
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released a photo of the suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur. On December 3, the Brampton woman was shot and killed near the Petro-Canada gas station by Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga. Police confirmed to Narcity on Monday that she was...
Narcity
A 23-Year-Old Woman Was Hit By A Loose Trailer Wheel On Hwy 401 & Charges Have Been Laid
Driving on Highway 401 is scary enough without the looming threat of flying wheels. A 23-year-old Ottawa woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday after her vehicle was struck by a loose wheel while driving down the 401. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported that on December 4 at...
Narcity
A Cop Checked The Replay After An Ontario Driver Ran A Red & The 'On-Road Decision Stands'
A York Regional Police (YRP) officer turned a traffic stop into a sports-inspired comedy on Tuesday after catching a driver turning right at a red light where that's not allowed. The video shows the officer pulling over the driver after they made the illegal turn from Bayview Avenue onto Major...
Narcity
Police Are 'Concerned' After An Alberta Mother & Her 4 Children Went Missing
Police in Red Deer are asking for the public's help to find a mother and her four children who were reported missing on December 5, 2022. According to a statement, a school representative contacted the police after a number of students from a Red Deer family were seen in school earlier that day, but their whereabouts had become unknown "under concerning circumstances."
Comments / 0