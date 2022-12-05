ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

120 luxury apartments planned for Ann Arbor’s Main Street

ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works to create 120 new luxury apartments in downtown Ann Arbor by converting office space in a high-rise vacated by DTE Energy. The development team behind the project at 414 S. Main St. unveiled details during a virtual meeting with neighbors over Zoom Thursday night, Dec. 8.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Hello, Ann Arbor: The saga of Mazi Smith; Ann Arbor’s bold natural gas ban postponed

It’s been a great season for the Wolverine football team. Unfortunately, the legal issues of defensive tackle Mazi Smith have been making the most headlines this week. A court document first obtained and reported on by Sam Dodge revealed Smith had more than 60 rounds of ammunition along with his Glock 19 when he was pulled over by police for speeding in October. On Thursday, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find breakfast, lunch and family at Dexter Riverview Café

DEXTER, MI -- Looking for a family-run restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch? Well, Dexter Riverview Café may be the place to go. Dexter Riverview Café was opened by Albana and Jimmy Hoxha in 2014. Albana said her love for people, Jimmy’s cooking experience and the couple’s desire to operate their own business was what made them create this café.
DEXTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

l-275 construction project reaches new stage in Wayne County

The Revive 275 project reaches a new stage with two lanes open in each direction on Interstate 275 between Eureka and 6 Mile roads in Wayne County. Traffic is maintained on the newly rebuilt southbound lanes with two-way traffic separated by temporary concrete barriers. Off-peak intermittent lane and ramp closures are expected over the next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy