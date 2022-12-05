Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
120 luxury apartments planned for Ann Arbor’s Main Street
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works to create 120 new luxury apartments in downtown Ann Arbor by converting office space in a high-rise vacated by DTE Energy. The development team behind the project at 414 S. Main St. unveiled details during a virtual meeting with neighbors over Zoom Thursday night, Dec. 8.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
Proposed changes to Ann Arbor’s new high-density zoning spark more debate
ANN ARBOR, MI — After rezoning 210 acres on Ann Arbor’s west side for downtown-style development, city officials are considering further changes to the new regulations. That could mean allowing automobile-oriented businesses such as car rental and car repair shops, which the new zoning prohibits, and increased building setbacks from the street.
Michigan Medicine strikes deal with MI-HQ on $35 million Ypsilanti Health Center project
YPSILANTI, MI - University of Michigan Health will pay about $35 million to relocate and expand its Ypsilanti Health Center after Thursday’s approval by the UM Board of Regents. The health center will relocate to the campus of Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ) at the former location of the Eastern...
Hello, Ann Arbor: The saga of Mazi Smith; Ann Arbor’s bold natural gas ban postponed
It’s been a great season for the Wolverine football team. Unfortunately, the legal issues of defensive tackle Mazi Smith have been making the most headlines this week. A court document first obtained and reported on by Sam Dodge revealed Smith had more than 60 rounds of ammunition along with his Glock 19 when he was pulled over by police for speeding in October. On Thursday, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in the case.
Demolition proposed for fire-damaged Ypsilanti building targeted for affordable housing
YPSILANTI, MI - A fire-damaged brick building near downtown Ypsilanti could be demolished to pave way for a new 22-unit affordable housing complex. Developers say the building at 206-210 North Washington Street, which property records show dates back to 1941, isn’t suitable for renovation, proposing to knock it down and construct a new three-story building there.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find breakfast, lunch and family at Dexter Riverview Café
DEXTER, MI -- Looking for a family-run restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch? Well, Dexter Riverview Café may be the place to go. Dexter Riverview Café was opened by Albana and Jimmy Hoxha in 2014. Albana said her love for people, Jimmy’s cooking experience and the couple’s desire to operate their own business was what made them create this café.
Ann Arbor inventor says he can make an electric car out of sewage
ANN ARBOR, MI — Refael Aharon says theoretically he could make an entire electric car out of human waste. “Every component, including the battery,” he said. “You will be surprised what you will find in industrial sewage.”
l-275 construction project reaches new stage in Wayne County
The Revive 275 project reaches a new stage with two lanes open in each direction on Interstate 275 between Eureka and 6 Mile roads in Wayne County. Traffic is maintained on the newly rebuilt southbound lanes with two-way traffic separated by temporary concrete barriers. Off-peak intermittent lane and ramp closures are expected over the next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
New elementary schools, natatorium part of second phase of AAPS bond plan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Some of Ann Arbor’s neighborhood elementary schools built in the 1960s and ‘70s could be replaced with new buildings during the second phase of the district’s extensive capital bond construction. The second phase of Ann Arbor Public Schools’ bond plan recommends construction of...
Donors gift $50M for new name of University of Michigan ‘Pavilion’ hospital
ANN ARBOR, MI - A $50-million gift to Michigan Medicine will give a new name to the upcoming Pavilion Hospital at University of Michigan Health. Benefactors D. Dan and Betty Kahn are the new namesakes for the hospital set to open in fall 2025, university officials said. Known as the...
Police, firefighters team with Burton Meijer for Shop with a Hero
BURTON, MI -- The small and colorful toy section of the Meijer in Burton was packed Thursday night with a mass of children and first responders in service uniforms. Firefighters and police officers carried Barbie dolls and Lego sets as their young supervisors pointed out toys from their wish lists for them to pick up.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: CREAM coffee shop fills retail, latte void in downtown Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – Ever had a homemade Pop-Tart? Here’s your chance. Opened in spring 2021, CREAM is a coffee shop that specializes in gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan friendly alternatives. But in addition to traditional coffee shop options, CREAM offers homemade pastries based off the owner’s grandmother’s recipe....
Resident advised to use bottled water after dioxane discovery north of Ann Arbor plume
ANN ARBOR, MI - New testing has revealed dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in a residential drinking water well more than a mile north of the estimated boundary of the Gelman plume, pollution that has spread in local groundwater for decades. One sample at the home in Ann Arbor Township, north...
Neeley to deliver State of City address Dec. 13 at Flint’s Capitol Theatre
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley will deliver his third State of the City address -- the first with a live audience -- during a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The city announced the address will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Capitol Theatre, 1241...
5 hidden gems for Christmas shopping in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – With Christmas cheer in the air, highlighted by decorations and lights, downtown Jackson itself is a hidden gem for holiday shopping. Whether it’s for a friend, a relative or an office party, there are plenty shops downtown to make holiday shopping easier. Here are five great places to find the perfect gift in Jackson.
The Tavern Kitchen and Bar in Fenton to hold grand opening this week
FENTON, MI - Save the date. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar, located at 3600 Owen Road in Fenton, has announced its grand opening will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14. The location is at the old Meeting Place restaurant, with business hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
MLive
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1