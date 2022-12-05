Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Delmar man facing assault charge after hit-and-run crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – A Delmar, Maryland man is facing a felony assault charge after a crash investigation Friday afternoon. Around 4:54 p.m. on December 9th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to John J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit-and-run crash. Investigators say a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old Lewes man, was stopped for traffic in the westbound lane of the highway. A Ford E-150 van was traveling behind the Land Rover, and failed to stop, according to police.
WMDT.com
Ellendale man facing multiple charges after suspicious person investigation
ELLENDALE, Del. – An Ellendale man is behind bars after being arrested in a suspicious person investigation Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on December 9th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports on a suspicious person. When troopers arrived, they saw 37-year-old Leon Leager standing next to a vehicle with the driver’s door open. As troopers approached Leager, they say they noticed a handgun on the ground close to where he was standing.
WMDT.com
Man arrested for pair of Thursday slayings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A suspect is behind bars after being linked to two fatal shootings in Cambridge. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located Tramelle Lamar Williams, accused to shooting and killing 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels and 69-year-old Lory Eugene Fields of Cambridge. Police say both victims were killed on Thursday evening.
WMDT.com
MSP investigating two fatal shootings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police say they are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Cambridge. At around 7:15 p.m., Cambridge Police responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street for a report of a gunshot victim. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Taijay Daniels, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation, and preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown male wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, and a black book bag robbed Daniels at gunpoint. Police say the gunman shot Daniels before fleeing the area.
WMDT.com
Seaford man killed in pedestrian crash
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday night in the Seaford area. At around 8:20 p.m., police say a gray 2013 Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway, having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. According to police, the man a not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. The Caravan hit the pedestrian as a result.
WMDT.com
Two men found dead in Cambridge, suspect(s) still at large
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Investigators are trying to solve two homicides that happened in the last 24 hours. Two men were gunned down just three hours apart. Bloodstains are still visible on the streets from last night’s murders, while investigators know where it happened they can’t say if they are looking for a suspect or suspects in the case.
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
WMDT.com
Two injured in early morning crash involving motorcycle in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Members of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle early Friday morning. We’re told the crash happened at around 12:45 a.m., near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Church Street. Police say two patients from the motorcycle were seriously injured, with one being airlifted to Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police Trooper 2 helicopter. The second patient was taken to Beebe Medical Center by ambulance.
WMDT.com
Santa’s drive-thru workshop a success
SALISBURY, Md. – Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop was held in Downtown Salisbury Thursday evening. It was right outside our station on Main Street, and reporter Rob Flaks and nightside producer Stefan Funkhouser were there handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We want to hear your good...
WMDT.com
Santa visits Choices Academy
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
WMDT.com
Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts MegaAdoption event to help 1,300 animals find new homes
HARRINGTON, Del.- Rescuing Pets- and helping them find new homes; was the mission of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s MegaAdoption event Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event saw over 1,300 adoptable dogs and cats, of all stripes, waiting patiently to find the loving homes they deserve. “We started out...
WMDT.com
No Mercy: Smyrna finishes off dominant run with 4th title
NEWARK, Del. – The only question left following Smyrna’s 52-7 thrashing of Dover in the 3A state title game is whether this was head coach Mike Judy’s best squad. Smyrna outscored Cape Henlopen, Middletown, and Dover 150-7 over their three-game playoff run, capturing their fourth title in eight seasons.
WMDT.com
Insider Interview: WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene
SALISBURY, Md. – On the eve of the state championship games at the University of Delaware we spoke with WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene. How good is this Smyrna team, can Dover hang around with the Eagles. Will Laurel dominate their final game in Class 1A.
WMDT.com
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County School District Blueprint Administrator says the district needs flexibility from the state
SALISBURY, Md- As districts across Maryland begin drafting their plans to meet the Blueprint for Maryland’s Change guidelines for education reform, the Wicomico County Blueprint Coordinator says the district will need more time to implement all the mandated changes from the state Accountability and Integrity Board. The program is...
WMDT.com
Laurel completes unbeaten season, capture back-to-back titles
NEWARK, Del. – Laurel capped off their two-year run of dominance in Class 1A Saturday afternoon at the University of Delaware, defeating St. Elizabeth, 28-13, in the state championship game. The Dogs got off to a fast start, thanks to touchdown runs from Xavier Limehouse and Tate Walls in...
