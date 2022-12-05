How will the U.S. likely spend almost $860 billion for its national defense in the year ahead? We have a much better idea now that Senate and House leaders have agreed to a new defense policy bill, which was published on Tuesday evening just a few hours before midnight. According to Armed Services committee leaders in both chambers, “The final text of the bill promotes resilience, innovation, and the right tools for U.S. success in strategic competition, and provides vital quality of life improvements,” including a 4.6% pay raise for troops and civilians after months of rising inflation.

