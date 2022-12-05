Read full article on original website
Delaware State Police Investigating Armed Robbery at GameStop
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place yesterday evening. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old, Terrence Riddle. Riddle was last seen on December 7, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Riddle have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Riddle is described as a...
GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman
UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
Police asking for public’s help in locating wanted suspect in Del.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several felony charges after he allegedly used a stolen debit card to make numerous unauthorized purchases and withdrawals. During the morning hours of November 18th, a victim from the...
UPDATE: Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash
Update: State Police have identified the person who died in a vehicle crash that occurred in the Bridgeville area on December 4th. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Police say 83-year-old Richard Kalinevitch of Greenwood who was driving a Ford Focus did not stop at the posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road and as a result crashed into the path of a Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident.
Updated: Police ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford
MILFORD, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford. Troopers said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was...
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
Troopers Arrest Subject on Multiple Counts of Reckless Endangering and Weapon Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mellette of Newark, DE on multiple counts of reckless endangering and weapon charges after an incident early this morning. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were conducting proactive patrol at the Wawa located at 2651 Stanton-Ogletown...
Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Gas Station
The alarm sounded at 5:20 this morning at US Gas on Bay Road in Dover. Police responded and found that someone broke the front door with a rock. Whoever did this stole money and $200 worth of merchandise. Police were not able to review any surveillance or obtain a description of the person who broke into the gas station. The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash In The Bridgeville-Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Bridgeville area. Officials said on December 5, 2022, at approximately 1:22 p.m., a gray 2010 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a white 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road approaching the same intersection. There is a posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road at this intersection. The traffic on Cannon Road does not have to stop. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Focus did not stop and proceeded through the intersection and into the path of the Charger according to police. As a result, the front of the Charger struck the left side of the Focus, and both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest north of Cannon Road.
DSP identifies suspect in shooting and carjacking incidents that shut down I-95 on Friday
Delaware State Police identify the suspect in Friday’s carjackings and shootings that shut down I-95 for much of the day. Police say 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle was the suspect in multiple carjacking and shooting incidents Friday morning in New Castle County. The incidents shut down I-95 in...
One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
Suspect dead after chase, carjackings, and officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Delaware identified
Police have identified the suspect who died after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included two carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
School Bus Flips Over Following Millsboro Crash
MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro. Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus. DSP says the bus...
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County
CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four arrested following drug investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested four people Tuesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told officers began investigating a report of drug activity at a residence in the 1000 block of South Bradford Street. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 31-year-old Joshua Bryant, who was wanted by Dover Police, in front of the residence. Bryant was found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time he was taken into custody.
