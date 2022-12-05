ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Maple Avenue Ministries celebrates its centennial

Maple Avenue Ministries (MAM) is celebrating its centennial. Over its 100 years, the Holland church has been groundbreaking in many ways. MAM was the first Christian Reformed Church in Holland to have English-speaking services. It was also the first Christian Reformed Church in Holland to have women elders. And, with the appointment of Denise Kingdom Grier, MAM was the first Christian Reformed or Reformed Church in America church in Holland to have an African American woman as the senior pastor.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Proposals for hanging installations at GRR due Jan. 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Proposals for hanging art installations inside Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) are due Jan. 15. The airport is looking to embellish the interior space of the expanded Concourse A area. We’re told the installations will be suspended above the concourse’s four terrazzo floors, where...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Sign Language Santa brings fun and interaction for deaf, hard of hearing children

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - While Santa Claus is always listening to what children want for the holiday season, this weekend he focused on a very special group of kids. The Sign Language Santa event, hosted by Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, 160 68th St. SW. The event featured a deaf Santa, fluent in American Sign Language (ASL), who spoke with deaf or hard of hearing children to learn their Christmas wish lists.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy