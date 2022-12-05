Maple Avenue Ministries (MAM) is celebrating its centennial. Over its 100 years, the Holland church has been groundbreaking in many ways. MAM was the first Christian Reformed Church in Holland to have English-speaking services. It was also the first Christian Reformed Church in Holland to have women elders. And, with the appointment of Denise Kingdom Grier, MAM was the first Christian Reformed or Reformed Church in America church in Holland to have an African American woman as the senior pastor.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO