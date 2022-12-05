ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

COVID-19 canceled her flight and killed her husband two years later. She still hasn’t been able to get a refund from Priceline

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

AP_001508.b0ee05404e2a4eea8cfcc43690ec4f4b.2238
6d ago

My next step would be to write a letter to AG Nessel- She really dislikes corporations and business that pull this stuff. She may have staff she can dedicate to investigate. Who knows what else they might dig up-

Reply
3
hotflash's
6d ago

it is because big corporates like this do not care about the person all they care about is the dollar it's plane and simple

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
Fox17

Man sentenced to 31–100 years for GR 1-year-old's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced. The victim, Alexander “Xan” Butler, was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this year. Alex Radulovic, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly confessed to slamming the child on the ground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's Why: 'Sand Hoodoos' Form In West Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. — Picture this: you're walking along the beach and came prepared for a cold and brisk walk at the West Michigan lakeshore during the winter months. You were ready for the wind, but what you see in the sand, you have never seen before. Towers of sand,...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy