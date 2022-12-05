COVID-19 canceled her flight and killed her husband two years later. She still hasn’t been able to get a refund from Priceline

Read full article on original website
6d ago
My next step would be to write a letter to AG Nessel- She really dislikes corporations and business that pull this stuff. She may have staff she can dedicate to investigate. Who knows what else they might dig up-
3
hotflash's
6d ago
it is because big corporates like this do not care about the person all they care about is the dollar it's plane and simple
3
Missing at sea: Mom holds out hope that son will return
Isaac Danian's bedroom hasn't changed much since he last walked out the door of his family's metro Grand Rapids home in September 2020.
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
Family finally able to adopt their own biological children after 2-year battle
After a two year battle, a family finally adopted their own biological kids. Now they're working to change the state law that caused it.
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
Business owner: hand-written 'mattress for sale' signs are not a scam
The often-advertised economy twin mattress is $95. The signs help get people in the door, the owner says.
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Grand Rapids woman wants answers after KIA stolen twice
"It's really devastating for me. It was the first brand-new car I ever bought in my life, and it was just, and I loved it," said Amy-Sue Smith of Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Man sentenced to 31–100 years for GR 1-year-old's death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced. The victim, Alexander “Xan” Butler, was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this year. Alex Radulovic, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly confessed to slamming the child on the ground.
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says
Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
Here's Why: 'Sand Hoodoos' Form In West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — Picture this: you're walking along the beach and came prepared for a cold and brisk walk at the West Michigan lakeshore during the winter months. You were ready for the wind, but what you see in the sand, you have never seen before. Towers of sand,...
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Muskegon Police Need Your Help Finding “Punch” The Magic Dragon
Muskegon Police need the public's help locating a man we have nicknamed "Punch" the Magic Dragon in a bizarre random attack. Puff the Magic Dragon was a song that Peter, Paul, and Mary put out in 1963. The song was written by Peter Yarrow of the group but was based on a poem written by Leonard Lipton.
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures planned for Grand Haven drawbridge work
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Continuing work on Grand Haven’s drawbridge will require lane and exit closures on northbound U.S. 31 this weekend. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Santa Claus Girls make delivery to 12K W. MI kids
The Santa Claus Girls made their list, checked it twice and were finally able to deliver gifts to kids this Christmas.
'I was in shock!': Kent County man wins $97,885 monthly jackpot prize
A Kent County man plans to purchase a new car after winning a $97,885 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
newyorkbeacon.com
Patrick Lyoya’s Family Lawsuit Claims Grand Rapids Cops Have A Racist ‘Custom’: Here Are Some Examples
A new lawsuit in Michigan alleges a local police department’s culture of unchecked racism and discrimination in a case centered on the killing of an unarmed Black motorist during a traffic stop earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the family of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese...
'Buy now, pay later' plans vs. credit cards: Which is better for you?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Having to shop on a tighter budget has many of us turning to those “buy now, pay later” options. That’s when you can pay in four separate payments over time rather than paying everything upfront. This option may sound more appealing than...
