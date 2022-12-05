Read full article on original website
Russia's Putin Tells Germany's Scholz That Western Line on Ukraine Is 'Destructive' - Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Friday that the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and urged Berlin to rethink its approach, the Kremlin said. Its readout of the call served to highlight the gulf between Russia and...
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Ukraine claims some Russian units are withdrawing from Zaporizhzhia
Some Russian troops are withdrawing from their positions in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia, according to Kyiv.
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine
Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
Russia warns U.S. that its deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia is trying to make the United States understand that Washington's increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict carries growing risks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia
President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Russian Support for Ukraine War Has Collapsed in a Few Months
Polling commissioned by the Kremlin "for internal use only" reportedly shows a majority of the public are now in favor of peace talks.
Russian ally Belarus sparks fears it could join Ukraine war as it moves troops
Belarus, a loyal Russian ally on Ukraine’s northern border, announced Wednesday that it would be moving troops inside the country in a counter-terror exercise that some feared could be a mobilization for actual war. The announcement raised the specter of possible Belarusian involvement in the nine-month-old Ukraine war — or a possible sleight to split Kyiv’s attention. Belarus’ security council said Wednesday that soldiers and military equipment would be moving around the country over the next two days for what it called training operations, the country’s state-run news service said. The news service said some roads and transportation links throughout the country...
Ukraine reveals staggering cost of Russian war: up to 13,000 soldiers dead
Top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy says that between 10,000 and 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in war in rare comment.
Ukraine news LIVE — Official claims ‘97% of all Russian targets are civilian’ as Zelensky warns of further attacks
A TOP Ukrainian official has claimed a staggering majority of Russian attacks have targeted civilians since the Kremlin's brutal invasion began. Ukraine's Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, revealed that a sickening "97%" of Russian attacks have been aimed at civilians and civilian infrastructure. Taking to Twitter, Mr Reznikov penned: "Over...
'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home
WNBA star Brittney Griner didn't want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Ukraine Adds to Defense Stockpile as Putin Warns of 'Inevitable' Attacks
The Kremlin on Friday rejected President Joe Biden's willingness to broker Ukraine peace talks.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: investiging alleged crimes in recaptured Kherson
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
