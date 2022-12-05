ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia

President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
New York Post

Russian ally Belarus sparks fears it could join Ukraine war as it moves troops

Belarus, a loyal Russian ally on Ukraine’s northern border, announced Wednesday that it would be moving troops inside the country in a counter-terror exercise that some feared could be a mobilization for actual war. The announcement raised the specter of possible Belarusian involvement in the nine-month-old Ukraine war — or a possible sleight to split Kyiv’s attention. Belarus’ security council said Wednesday that soldiers and military equipment would be moving around the country over the next two days for what it called training operations, the country’s state-run news service said. The news service said some roads and transportation links throughout the country...
The US Sun

Ukraine news LIVE — Official claims ‘97% of all Russian targets are civilian’ as Zelensky warns of further attacks

A TOP Ukrainian official has claimed a staggering majority of Russian attacks have targeted civilians since the Kremlin's brutal invasion began. Ukraine's Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, revealed that a sickening "97%" of Russian attacks have been aimed at civilians and civilian infrastructure. Taking to Twitter, Mr Reznikov penned: "Over...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...

