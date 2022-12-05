ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons You Shouldn't Open a New Credit Card Before the New Year

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y15xt_0jXtxC9x00

Image source: Getty Images

At this point, a lot of people are starting the countdown to 2023. And you may be in the process of making plans for the new year and coming up with some resolutions to work on.

But in the coming weeks, you might also be tempted to open a new credit card . You might see an attractive offer come your way, like a generous rewards program. There might also be an opportunity to snag a hefty sign-up bonus. But while opening a new credit card now might seem like a good idea, here are three reasons to hold off on doing so until the new year.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

1. You already have debt

If you already owe money on your credit cards, then you probably don't want to add a new one into your personal mix anytime soon. Another credit card could lead to a situation where your debt load increases. That could trap you in a cycle of losing lots of money to interest and make it harder to work your way out of that hole.

2. You might open the door to more holiday spending

The holidays are a time of the year when it can be difficult to exercise self control. First of all, there's a lot of pressure to spend money on things you don't normally find yourself buying. But also, now's the time of year when retailers tend to run sales left and right.

If you get a new credit card in December, you'll have a higher total spending limit to work with. But you might then start making charges against that limit you can't keep up with. That could drive you deep into debt, which is not such a great way to close out the year (or start off a new one).

3. You're planning to apply for a mortgage in early 2023

Maybe you've been saving up for months to purchase a home, and so you're thinking you'll end up applying for a mortgage loan in early 2023. In that case, it could definitely pay to delay a credit card application -- even if you have no credit card debt at present and aren't really at risk of ending up with some.

Any time you apply for a new credit card, it results in a hard inquiry on your credit report, which can bring your credit score down a few points. Now if you have really excellent credit, that may not be a problem. But if your score isn't all that great, it pays to avoid hard inquiries and small dings until your mortgage is in place.

Waiting on that credit card application could make it so you have less trouble getting approved for a mortgage. It could also help you snag a more affordable mortgage rate .

Be careful with credit card applications

Applying for a new credit card at the wrong time could have consequences. If these situations apply to you, it could pay to hold off on getting a new credit card for the rest of 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
CNET

Receive SSI? Here's When Your COLA Increase Check Gets Deposited This Month

If you're a Supplemental Security Income recipient, we've got exciting news. You're getting your first payment with a cost-of-living adjustment increase of 8.7% in late December. This payment is in addition to the check you already received at the beginning of this month. We'll explain below why you're getting two...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments to be sent out in five days

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in less than one week. The first round of checks for retirees will be sent on Dec. 14, with the highest paycheck worth $4,194, according...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy