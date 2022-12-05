Mansion gussied up: Dress forms' holiday party attire made with fresh greenery, baubles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
For nearly 200 years, this Petersburg mansion has helped ring in the holidays
The house, known as Centre Hill Mansion, has sat majestically on a hill for the past 199 years. Its true greatness comes out to shine during the holiday season.
Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns featuring parade of boats with holiday lights
The annual Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns on Saturday, Dec. 10, to bring on more holiday cheer!
urbanviewsrva.com
Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA
Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
NBC12
‘I just miss my son’: Holiday memorial held for Richmond families of homicide victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 56 people have been killed in Richmond so far in 2022, and Thursday night, families and friends of the victims came together at city hall to remember their lives. “56 people died in our city this year, 56 too many,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
Richmond philanthropist heartbroken after losing second family member in months
For cousin Ricky Johnson, the loss on Friday was even more heartbreaking as it was the second family member he has lost to gun violence in six months.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
Richmond grandma thankful for new program helping her with taking care of four grandchildren
One Central Virginia non-profit has created a program that steps in where Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico families need it most.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
New Dollar Tree coming to Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood
Richmond shoppers looking for deals and discounts have even more reason to rejoice this month -- it's just been announced that a new Dollar Tree store will soon open in the city's Highland Park neighborhood.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Fire breaks out at Homewood Suites on Bypass Road in Williamsburg
Officials from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office are asking residents and motorists to avoid Bypass Road as crews respond to a fire at a nearby hotel Friday morning.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Virginia restaurant prompts dustup after canceling event for anti-same-sex-marriage group
A restaurant in Richmond, Va., is the center of yet another political firestorm after canceling an event last week for a conservative organization opposed to same-sex marriage. Metzger’s Bar and Butchery on Nov 30 canceled a private event reserved by The Family Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that has aggressively lobbied...
NBC12
Ramada Inn demolition ahead of schedule Petersburg city officials say
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With less than three weeks left until the projected deadline for the demolition of the blighted Ramada Inn in Petersburg, city officials are assuring the public that the project is slated to be complete before the new year. “The demolition should be complete by the end...
He killed her mom. Nearly four years later, she gave him a hug.
As family and friends reunite with one another this holiday season, a special first-time meeting took place Monday night in Chesterfield County.
WAVY News 10
Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd
“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
Two deadly shootings in Richmond on same day leaves community looking for answers
Community members gathered along the road to call for change on Friday night after the two incidents of gun violence erupted on the same day.
In August, he completed a project for Petersburg. He still hasn't been paid.
For small business owner James Fobbs, Friday's call to the director of transit in Petersburg was different than his previous attempts.
The Progress-Index
