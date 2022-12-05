ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Mansion gussied up: Dress forms' holiday party attire made with fresh greenery, baubles

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
 6 days ago

Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA

Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s newest club opens Friday in Virginia

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 14th location in Virginia on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 235 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Wednesday. The 105,000-square-foot club will be located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive and include a BJ's Gas location on-site. “The grand...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd

“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/holidays/lights-camera-holiday-annual-suffolk-holiday-parade-takes-place-saturday/. ‘Lean on the lord’: Chesapeake church hosts...
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

