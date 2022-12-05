ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

No Injuries Reported After 2-Alarm Fire Damages Swampscott Home: Officials

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zblwS_0jXtx1XD00

No injuries were reported after a home on the North Shore was severely damaged by a two-alarm fire over the weekend, fire officials confirm to Daily Voice.

The fire broke out at a two-story home at 137 Elmwood Road in Swampscott in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 5, Swampscott's local fire union said on Facebook . The house was located one street away from Governor Charlie Baker's house, the union told Daily Voice in an email.

Posted by Swampscott Fire Fighters Union Local 1459 on Sunday, December 4, 2022

The fire started outside of the home and spread to a detached garage, the union said. Photos and videos posted to social media captured massive flames spewing from the back of the building.

Awful… fire at the back of a house on Elmwood Rd. My heart hurts for this family but so extremely happy they are all ok.

Posted by Penny Collins on Sunday, December 4, 2022

Multiple crews from several neighboring helped contained the fire including Salem, Marblehead, Nahant, Lynn, Revere and Peabody, Swampscott's fire union added.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Daily Voice

Nassau County Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Route 20 in Worcester County, Massachusetts, in the town of Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman

A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
BELLINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy