No Injuries Reported After 2-Alarm Fire Damages Swampscott Home: Officials

No injuries were reported after a home on the North Shore was severely damaged by a two-alarm fire over the weekend, fire officials confirm to Daily Voice.

The fire broke out at a two-story home at 137 Elmwood Road in Swampscott in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 5, Swampscott's local fire union said on Facebook . The house was located one street away from Governor Charlie Baker's house, the union told Daily Voice in an email.

The fire started outside of the home and spread to a detached garage, the union said. Photos and videos posted to social media captured massive flames spewing from the back of the building.

Awful… fire at the back of a house on Elmwood Rd. My heart hurts for this family but so extremely happy they are all ok. Posted by Penny Collins on Sunday, December 4, 2022

Multiple crews from several neighboring helped contained the fire including Salem, Marblehead, Nahant, Lynn, Revere and Peabody, Swampscott's fire union added.