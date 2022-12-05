Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Unpacks Sarah's Ominous Endgame — Plus, Could She Really Be Falling for Jamie?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Yellowstone. If you’ve yet to watch, you may want to put off reading this interview until you have. It hardly came as a surprise to Yellowstone fans that mantrap Sarah Atwood was able to so quickly entangle Jamie in her web; she was offering not only hot sex but the governorship to boot! But what did come as a shock in Sunday’s episode (recapped in full here) was the threat that was implied when her lover pointed out that dad John would be hard to beat in a fair fight. “I don’t think we...
Collider
MCU: The 10 Strongest Supporting Characters in Phase 4
Strength can come in many forms, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, you have a ton of characters who are physically powerful. But beyond your Hulks and Thors, there are characters that exhibit power in a variety of ways. It takes a strong character to make the right choice. It takes a strong character to propel the narrative forward.
Collider
Why [Spoiler] Should Die at the End of 'Firefly Lane' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Part 1 of Firefly Lane. As any good Netflix series is wont to do, Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 ends with a major cliffhanger. Kate Malarkey (Sarah Chalke) learns she has a rare and aggressive form of inflammatory breast cancer. Naturally, she wants to turn to her best friend, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) in this moment of anguish, but they're no longer friends at this point in their lives, which the first half of Season 2 explains in detail. Some fans might want Kate to survive the second half of Season 2, allowing ample time for her and Tully to make up and live happily ever after. However, there's only one good way for Firefly Lane to end — with Kate's death. Here's why the main character should meet her demise by the conclusion of the Netflix series.
Collider
'The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself' Cancelled at Netflix
Bad news came today for another Netflix fan favorite when The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself creator Joe Barton took to Twitter to announce that the witchy and mystical show had been canceled. Those who’ve enjoyed the story are bound to be shocked as the book-turned-series’ first season was met with rave reviews and currently sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics rating and a 92% audience rating. But, even its terrific scores couldn’t save the eight-episode series that dropped on October 28.
Collider
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Has Introduced a New and Improved Rick
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 6. With the finale of the sixth season of Rick and Morty upon us, there is a lot to look back on with fondness. Fans can be satisfied with the new direction that the cartoon has decided to take. The most notable shift in this season of Rick and Morty occurred a couple of weeks ago with the absurdly meta episode "Full Meta Jackrick," where it took advantage of its unsubtle subtext to be upfront with the audience, indicating the new direction it would take and the benefits of this decision. Since this announcement, Rick and Morty has stayed true to its word.
Collider
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'Willow'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Willow film and TV series.Disney's newest series, Willow, is the streaming services' first go at a live-action fantasy TV series since the recent boom for the genre. It is a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name. As a sequel, the series builds off of the film. The series refers to the film as a prologue, recapping it at the beginning. It also brings back many familiar faces, like Willow (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalle). But more than that, the series references the film at every opportunity.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Fixed the First's Biggest Issue
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.Through the array of filthy rich characters that descend on the lavish White Lotus properties for international vacations, HBO’s The White Lotus makes for a clever and thrilling satire of the wealthy elite. While biting in its commentary, Season 1’s satire was noticeably lacking in one area, making it less effective in its discussion of privilege. Given its dearth of native Hawaiian representation, the first season offered the wealthy elite a platform without lending a voice to those affected by their privilege. One of the two native Hawaiian characters, new employee Lani (Jolene Purdy) was introduced in the first episode before being literally and figuratively rushed out of the series, leaving to give birth and never returning. The other, waiter Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), is given more screentime but still reduced to Paula’s (Brittany O’Grady) secret lover, only given traces of depth through his occasional private meetings with her. Similar to Lani, Kai is given a troubling ending; the series finale follows him robbing the Mussbauchers before getting caught offscreen with no resolution for his character.
Collider
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Teaser Leads Fans on the Hunt
Disney+ has been ending its year on a high note with shows like Andor, Willow, and The Santa Clauses. However, its final major release of 2022 sees the long awaited return of a treasured franchise. That would be National Treasure: Edge of History which premieres on the streamer December 14. The series has had a fun marketing campaign thus far that has gotten fans of the franchise involved in more than one clever way. That continues with Edge of History’s latest teaser that’s locked away at the end of a treasure hunt.
Collider
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Cast, Story & Everything We Know So Far
Based on two bestselling book series, 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows', by author Leigh Bardugo, Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when Season 1 premiered on the streaming platform on April 23, 2021. With showrunner Eric Heisserer at the helm, Season 1 had eight episodes, and the show was renewed for eight more in Season 2.
Collider
The 15 Best Shows like Killing Eve to Watch Now the Chase is Over
Whether it's on account of the espionage or the unapologetic portrayal of its female characters, Killing Eve is no doubt in a class of its own. There's something about the cat-and-mouse narrative, combined with all that sexual tension and psychological exploration that really gets the heart rate pumping. At the forefront of it all is Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a bored British MI5 investigator who finally finds the Cheetah to her Wonder Woman in the skilled and borderline psychotic Oksana Astankova AKA Villanelle (Jodie Comer). What turns out as your run-of-the-mill “good guy chasing the bad guy” story slowly evolves into a gnawing obsession on both sides. Bottom line: it’s positively thrilling.
Collider
Olivia Colman & Sam Mendes Talk 'Empire of Light,' Kitchen Zoom Conversations, and Colin Firth
From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, the personal tale in Empire of Light follows Hilary (Academy Award winner Olivia Colman), a woman who’s trying not to let her difficult past consume her present, even though she’s making some unhealthy choices that push her to the edge. Set in a coastal town in Southern England in the early 1980s, Hilary finds comfort in the Empire Cinema, where she works alongside the newest employee Stephen (Michael Ward), and solace in the power of movies.
Collider
'Saturday Night Live': Steve Martin and Martin Short's Best Sketches, Ranked
Last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live was full of surprises. Nope star and first-time host Keke Palmer officially announced her pregnancy, there was a Kenan & Kel reunion, and Natasha Lyonne wore a Hello Kitty costume. But boy oh boy, was last night something special. It’s not every day that Saturday Night Live and overall comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short grace the Studio 8H stage to host together. They actually did this back in 1986 with Chevy Chase to promote their film Three Amigos!, which Steve Martin also co-wrote with Lorne Michaels and Randy Newman.
Collider
'Avatar 5' Will "Open Neytiri's Eyes" to Life on Earth, Says Jon Landau
It might've been over a decade since we last returned to Pandora but it's clear legendary director James Cameron's Avatar universe has been well under development behind the scenes. With just weeks until Avatar: The Way of Water's long-awaited release, the conversation around Pandora has never been more prominent and that includes Cameron's subsequent three sequels.
Collider
Ginacarlo Esposito Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 is "Off the Chain"
Anticipation for The Mandalorian Season 3 is at an all-time high with news of its March debut arriving last week. Season 2 ended on a pretty hefty cliffhanger with Grogu leaving to train to be a Jedi, while Din (Pedro Pascal) was left wielding the Darksaber, much to Bo Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) chagrin. The Book of Boba Fett did see Din reunite with his pint-sized foundling, who decided training to be a Jedi wasn't all that cool after all, and based on the recent trailer it looks like the clan of two will be dealing with the ramifications of Din wielding the Darksaber. Creator Jon Favreau shared at CCXP that Season 3 will have a "much bigger scope" and we couldn't resist asking one of the show's biggest stars about what fans can expect too.
Collider
'Red One': New Set Images Show Off Dwayne Johnson and a Buff JK Simmons
In times past, Santa Claus has always been seen as a kindly man, a gentle soul who wants nothing more than to bring joy and happiness to billions of children around the world. In more recent times, however, we've started seeing something different. What started as a niche fantasy is becoming more of a reality. There's only really one way to describe the change in the Father Christmas landscape. We've entered the era of Hot Santa.
Collider
'Queer': Daniel Craig to Star in Luca Guadagnino's Next Film
Actor Daniel Craig is set to star in a new film based on William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer. Luca Guadagnino, the mind behind Bones and All, will head the project. Based on Burrough’s novella Queer, which was originally written between 1951 and 1953 but not published until several decades later in 1985, Craig will likely play the story’s protagonist, William Lee.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Is Not Actually About the Puppet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.As any fan of Guillermo del Toro’s knows very well, there is a fundamental difference between a “children’s story” and a narrative told from a child’s point of view. Pan’s Labyrinth explores loss, war, and imperialism through the eyes of a child, and even Hellboy opens with a flashback to the titular character during his youth. Del Toro understands that what scares us as children will also terrify us as adults, and he uses a deceptively simple approach in his breathtaking version of Pinocchio. You may think that you know the story, but del Toro’s vision is much deeper and darker than any version that you’ve seen before.
Collider
Don Johnson Reveals the Iconic Brian De Palma Movie He Turned Down During 'Miami Vice'
Making the media rounds ahead of the release of his latest movie, High Heat, which he stars in alongside Olga Kurylenko, Don Johnson sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to promote the film, but not before dropping a tantalizing nugget about what might have been a defining moment in his career.
Collider
'SNL': Steve Martin and Martin Short Are Exhausted Science Teachers in New Sketch
Science is hard but it is made much harder when you have Cecily Strong and Mikey Day as your students. "Science Room" is a staple of Saturday Night Live and while we've gotten some great frustrated teachers in the past, this time we got to see how Steve Martin and Martin Short interact with students who maybe don't understand how being on a science program for PBS works. The episode was great overall and this was one of the first sketches that we got to see and it's great to have it back.
Comments / 0