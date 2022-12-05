Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
KFOX 14
Looking ahead: The city of El Paso to complete several big projects in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Sun City continues to grow, so does the need for new amenities and upgrades. As we approach 2023, the City of El Paso has various projects on its radar, either to be completed or to complete. Sam Rodriguez, the city of El...
KFOX 14
Bubba's 33 in east El Paso to open doors
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 will open it's doors Monday. The restaurant is located at Las Palmas Marketplace where Furr's Fresh Buffet once was. Bubba's 33 serves hand-tossed pizza, burgers, smoked bacon, wings, tenders along with beer served at 33 degrees. A...
KFOX 14
Person hit and killed by car in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has...
KFOX 14
Victim of a vicious dog attack describes the challenges to receive care
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A victim of a vicious dog attack spoke out about the challenges she’s faced in trying to receive care more than a month after the dog attack occurred. Clevy Nelson is one of the neighbors who stepped in to help her elderly neighbor...
KFOX 14
Downtown Las Cruces businesses concern over spike in vandalism and acts of violence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Businesses in downtown Las Cruces reported a recent spike in people shoplifting and people urinating on the outside of their shops. Business owners told KFOX14 they hoped to get solutions by the end of Thursday night. "There have been a couple of times when we...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso appoints new fire chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces attorney comments on how NMSU officials responded to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces attorney shared her perspective on how New Mexico State University officials responded to a deadly shootout and the events that followed at the University of New Mexico. Attorney Amy Orlando with The Justice Legal Team spoke about the team leaving their...
KFOX 14
NMSU fall 2022 commencement ceremonies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will host two commencement ceremonies for fall 2022 graduates on Friday and Saturday at the Pan-American Center. A ceremony for graduate degree candidates will start at 6 p.m. Friday, and a separate ceremony for undergraduate degree candidates will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
KFOX 14
Cielo Vista Mall hosts pet photos with Santa
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pet parents are invited to take their pets to Cielo Vista Mall to take a picture with Santa. The event will take place Sunday from 6-8 p.m. Pet owners are encouraged to take their cute and cuddly canines and furry felines to meet Santa for an adorable photo opp.
KFOX 14
El Paso police arrest 2 men accused of beating, stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of beating and stabbing a man at an El Paso homeless shelter on Thursday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Ricardo Mares, 58, and Vicente Jimenez, 34, were charged with aggravated assault for the incident that happened...
KFOX 14
USPS Operation Santa accepting letter until Dec. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States Postal Service is celebrating its 110th anniversary of its USPS Operation Santa program this year. The program was established by the Postal Service to help as many deserving families as possible experience a happy holiday season. USPS Operation Santa allows children...
KFOX 14
Man accused of hitting detective with vehicle during narcotics operation in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies arrested a man in connection to an officer-involved shooting at the Petro gas station in Socorro on Thursday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old David Angel Roque. The incident happened at the 1200 block of Horizon Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. Deputies were conducting a narcotics operation...
KFOX 14
NMSU says Albuquerque-based law firm will investigate handling of shooting at UNM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced Thursday that it selected Albuquerque-based Rodey Law Firm to lead an external, third-party investigation into the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. According to the arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with two...
KFOX 14
Police say man shot at officers, barricaded himself in northeast El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said a man shot at officers before he barricaded himself in a northeast El Paso home Friday afternoon. Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home at the 5700 Block of Sean Haggerty Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When...
KFOX 14
3 crashes close down Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a serious crash that has forced the temporary closure of a portion of Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard. Following the crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Those two...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park mayor returns to office after 49-day absence
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14) — Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea returned to the office Tuesday after being out of the office for 49 days. “I do feel after 10 years maybe I deserve a vacation,” said Perea. Perea spent 27 days at the Marshall Memorial Fellowship conference in...
KFOX 14
How can holiday stress be reduced?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — How can we reduce the holiday stress?. For most people, the holidays can be stressful. A licensed clinical social worker talked about handling stress with The Breakdown host, Brad Montgomery. Sarah Polk with Emergence Health Network talks about holiday stress on The Breakdown with...
KFOX 14
All SISD schools in Socorro on lockdown due to police activity
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools with the Socorro Independent School District in Socorro are under lockdown due to police activity. This report was updated shortly after a school district spokesman said it was all schools in Socorro, not just Socorro High School. All schools in Socorro are under...
KFOX 14
Organ Mountain student dead in fatal crash, community calls on more police presence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash left a 16 year old dead in Las Cruces on Friday. KFOX14 spoke to several Las Crucens who said it's an unfortunate situation that happened and would like to see police be more present to prevent fatal crashes like this one from happening again.
