El Paso, TX

Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
Bubba's 33 in east El Paso to open doors

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 will open it's doors Monday. The restaurant is located at Las Palmas Marketplace where Furr's Fresh Buffet once was. Bubba's 33 serves hand-tossed pizza, burgers, smoked bacon, wings, tenders along with beer served at 33 degrees. A...
Person hit and killed by car in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has...
City of El Paso appoints new fire chief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
NMSU fall 2022 commencement ceremonies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will host two commencement ceremonies for fall 2022 graduates on Friday and Saturday at the Pan-American Center. A ceremony for graduate degree candidates will start at 6 p.m. Friday, and a separate ceremony for undergraduate degree candidates will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Cielo Vista Mall hosts pet photos with Santa

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pet parents are invited to take their pets to Cielo Vista Mall to take a picture with Santa. The event will take place Sunday from 6-8 p.m. Pet owners are encouraged to take their cute and cuddly canines and furry felines to meet Santa for an adorable photo opp.
USPS Operation Santa accepting letter until Dec. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States Postal Service is celebrating its 110th anniversary of its USPS Operation Santa program this year. The program was established by the Postal Service to help as many deserving families as possible experience a happy holiday season. USPS Operation Santa allows children...
Sunland Park mayor returns to office after 49-day absence

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14) — Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea returned to the office Tuesday after being out of the office for 49 days. “I do feel after 10 years maybe I deserve a vacation,” said Perea. Perea spent 27 days at the Marshall Memorial Fellowship conference in...
How can holiday stress be reduced?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — How can we reduce the holiday stress?. For most people, the holidays can be stressful. A licensed clinical social worker talked about handling stress with The Breakdown host, Brad Montgomery. Sarah Polk with Emergence Health Network talks about holiday stress on The Breakdown with...
All SISD schools in Socorro on lockdown due to police activity

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools with the Socorro Independent School District in Socorro are under lockdown due to police activity. This report was updated shortly after a school district spokesman said it was all schools in Socorro, not just Socorro High School. All schools in Socorro are under...
