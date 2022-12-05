Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
What We Hope 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Carries Over From 'Bumblebee'
There's no doubt that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be one of the biggest films of 2023. Not only does it look to be a total reboot of the Transformers film franchise, but it's also bringing in characters from the fan-favorite Beast Wars animated series. Even the first trailer was full of pulse-pounding robot action, all set to a remix of "Juicy" by The Notorious B.I.G. However, if Rise of the Beasts wants to succeed it can definitely take a few lessons from its predecessor, Bumblebee.
Collider
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'Willow'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Willow film and TV series.Disney's newest series, Willow, is the streaming services' first go at a live-action fantasy TV series since the recent boom for the genre. It is a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name. As a sequel, the series builds off of the film. The series refers to the film as a prologue, recapping it at the beginning. It also brings back many familiar faces, like Willow (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalle). But more than that, the series references the film at every opportunity.
Collider
Shawn Levy Talks 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' and Making an Animated Sequel
Having helmed the original Night at the Museum trilogy, a family-friendly comedy romp featuring Ben Stiller as an inventor who takes a job as a night watchman working in the Museum of Natural History, which comes to life in the evenings, director Shawn Levy is taking on a producer role when it comes to the latest offering in the franchise.
Collider
'Violent Night' Producer Kelly McCormick Talks Copious Violence and Hopes for a Sequel
There are few things I love more than (fictional) violence. That's why Violent Night was tailor-made for me. The film, which stars David Harbour as the one and only Santa Claus, is about a massive and bloody heist planned for Christmas Eve, only to be thwarted by none other than Santa himself. As the title promises, it is a violent night, with lots and lots (and lots) of bloodshed. My favorite: beheading by figure skate. There is also plenty of Christmas goodwill for those who need some sentimentality with their Christmas movies.
Collider
'SNL': 'A Christmas Carol' Takes a Bloody Turn in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live brought in the big guns for the end of the year and while we still have some episodes left in December, it was nice to have Steve Martin and Martin Short there to host as part of the holiday season. We got a new sketch based on A Christmas Carol that is not for the faint of heart. Especially when coins start flying around town.
Collider
'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise
In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
Collider
How John Wayne Won the West: 10 of The Duke's Most Popular Westerns
There are many popular film genres out there. From superheroes to Science Fiction, devoted fans look forward to the next big blockbuster and enjoy watching their old favorites. Movies have changed since the Golden Age of Hollywood, but the stories and actors have kept viewers entertained all along the way.
Collider
‘Violent Night’ Passes $26 Million at Domestic Box Office
Universal’s Christmas-themed action-comedy Violent Night is making the most of the quiet before the storm, as it finished its second weekend of release at the number two spot domestically. The film is currently playing in over 3,700 theaters nationwide, and is expected to finish its sophomore weekend with $8.7 million.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla release Christmas card
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla smiled for their annual holiday card amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unfolding Netflix documentary drama.
Collider
'Saturday Night Live': Steve Martin and Martin Short's Best Sketches, Ranked
Last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live was full of surprises. Nope star and first-time host Keke Palmer officially announced her pregnancy, there was a Kenan & Kel reunion, and Natasha Lyonne wore a Hello Kitty costume. But boy oh boy, was last night something special. It’s not every day that Saturday Night Live and overall comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short grace the Studio 8H stage to host together. They actually did this back in 1986 with Chevy Chase to promote their film Three Amigos!, which Steve Martin also co-wrote with Lorne Michaels and Randy Newman.
Collider
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Teaser Leads Fans on the Hunt
Disney+ has been ending its year on a high note with shows like Andor, Willow, and The Santa Clauses. However, its final major release of 2022 sees the long awaited return of a treasured franchise. That would be National Treasure: Edge of History which premieres on the streamer December 14. The series has had a fun marketing campaign thus far that has gotten fans of the franchise involved in more than one clever way. That continues with Edge of History’s latest teaser that’s locked away at the end of a treasure hunt.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Fixed the First's Biggest Issue
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.Through the array of filthy rich characters that descend on the lavish White Lotus properties for international vacations, HBO’s The White Lotus makes for a clever and thrilling satire of the wealthy elite. While biting in its commentary, Season 1’s satire was noticeably lacking in one area, making it less effective in its discussion of privilege. Given its dearth of native Hawaiian representation, the first season offered the wealthy elite a platform without lending a voice to those affected by their privilege. One of the two native Hawaiian characters, new employee Lani (Jolene Purdy) was introduced in the first episode before being literally and figuratively rushed out of the series, leaving to give birth and never returning. The other, waiter Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), is given more screentime but still reduced to Paula’s (Brittany O’Grady) secret lover, only given traces of depth through his occasional private meetings with her. Similar to Lani, Kai is given a troubling ending; the series finale follows him robbing the Mussbauchers before getting caught offscreen with no resolution for his character.
Collider
'SNL': Steve Martin and Martin Short Roast Each Other During Monologue
Saturday Night Live started off with quite the monologue! Hosts Martin Short and Steve Martin were joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile to bring us a pretty great episode of the series and the monologue really set the tone for how the episode was going to go. Including some surprise guests and a sad reminder that we're not always going to have Martin and Short to bring us the laughs.
Collider
'Hunters' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
It has been nearly three years since the first season of Hunters premiered, and truth be told, fans had given up hope of the series ever being renewed. But it looks like 2023 is turning out to be a year of shows that we thought were lost. After a really long wait, fans (including this writer) are really excited that Hunters is finally getting its second season. However, the sad news is that the upcoming season of the Prime Video original series will also be the last, but if the show’s trailer and other promos are any indicators, then this season would be totally worth the wait and could outdo the previous one. The alternate history drama series began in February 2020 and is essentially a conspiracy story. It follows Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor, who finds and leads an oddball team (the titular “hunters”) to hunt down and eliminate Nazis hiding in America in the 1970s. Hunters Season 2 will see the team on an international mission to find and kill Adolf Hitler, who is supposedly been hiding out somewhere in South America and secretly plotting a Fourth Reich with his wife Eva Braun, aka the Colonel. Hunters is created by David Weil, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show, along with Jordan Peele, Nikki Toscano, Win Rosenfeld, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Daria Polatin (co-executive producer), and David J. Rosen. The conspiracy drama series also boasts an ensemble cast, which we’ll get to later.
Collider
'SNL': Martin Short and Steve Martin Head to Buffalo for Snow in New Sketch
Sometimes, you just want to see some snow. Saturday Night Live brought us into the holiday spirit with hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short and as is always the case when the two of them are involved, there were plenty of musical moments to keep us entertained. Which brings us to the sketch "The Holiday Train" and what happens when a group of people just want to go see snow for Christmas. Short, Martin, and Cecily Strong are on a train to Buffalo when Kenan Thompson joins their party, and is very surprised to see how excited they are to go to Buffalo.
Collider
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Cast, Story & Everything We Know So Far
Based on two bestselling book series, 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows', by author Leigh Bardugo, Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when Season 1 premiered on the streaming platform on April 23, 2021. With showrunner Eric Heisserer at the helm, Season 1 had eight episodes, and the show was renewed for eight more in Season 2.
Collider
'Avatar 5' Will "Open Neytiri's Eyes" to Life on Earth, Says Jon Landau
It might've been over a decade since we last returned to Pandora but it's clear legendary director James Cameron's Avatar universe has been well under development behind the scenes. With just weeks until Avatar: The Way of Water's long-awaited release, the conversation around Pandora has never been more prominent and that includes Cameron's subsequent three sequels.
Collider
Every Shocking Moment in 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 That Made Us Go WTF
Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Showtime's Yellowjackets has officially given us a release date for Season 2 on March 24. If you haven't seen Yellowjackets before, stop what you're doing and give this 7 Primetime Emmy nominated show a watch. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets has been described as Lord Of The Flies with extra sting. The series follows a 90s high school girl's soccer team who are traveling by plane to Seattle for a tournament. On the way there, the plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and the only survivors are the team, minus one, and the assistant team coach. The show chronicles how the team attempts to survive, thrive, and eventually dive head first into savagery as a "do what it takes to survive" display. In addition to that storyline, we also get to see the survivors in present day and how they are trying to put the pieces back together after what they experienced together in the woods. Yellowjackets has so many bizarre elements such as the hints of cannibalism, the supernatural, and the struggles of friendships and relationships through trauma and grief.
Collider
Olivia Colman & Sam Mendes Talk 'Empire of Light,' Kitchen Zoom Conversations, and Colin Firth
From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, the personal tale in Empire of Light follows Hilary (Academy Award winner Olivia Colman), a woman who’s trying not to let her difficult past consume her present, even though she’s making some unhealthy choices that push her to the edge. Set in a coastal town in Southern England in the early 1980s, Hilary finds comfort in the Empire Cinema, where she works alongside the newest employee Stephen (Michael Ward), and solace in the power of movies.
Collider
Taylor Swift Sets Feature Directorial Debut at Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift is adding another feather to her cap! The singer/songwriter is set to make her feature directorial debut in a feature backed by Searchlight Pictures, Variety has reported. Per the new report, she’ll be directing from an original script written by her. The eleven-time Grammy winner has a...
Comments / 0