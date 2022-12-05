Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Gets Haunting New Character Posters [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively share five new character posters for Netflix's upcoming historical feature The Pale Blue Eye, featuring Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Harry Melling, and Robert Duvall. The film centers around detective Augustus Landor's (Bale) investigation into the grizzly death of a cadet at the fledgling West Point military academy in 1830, which sees him team up with Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) to solve the case.
Collider
'Lullaby' Trailer Shows Oona Chaplin Haunted by an Ancient Demon
A new trailer has been released for the upcoming horror film Lullaby that features enough scares to entice any horror fan. The film will see Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin fighting to save her family from an ancient demon. Lullaby will be in select theaters and on demand on December 16, 2022.
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
Collider
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
Collider
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
Collider
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
Collider
We Need More Romances Like 'Warrior Nun's Avatrice on TV
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun fans are clamoring for Netflix to renew the sleeper hit for a third season after Ava's heart-wrenching sacrifice ended season two on a cliffhanger. The show has earned an army of devoted viewers through its unique lore, unforgettable plot twists, and compelling cast of characters— chief among them being Ava (Alba Bapista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), the franchise's resident power couple.
Collider
10 Cozy Winter Films to Watch this Festive Season, From 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' to 'Home Alone'
As the year ends, everyone in the Northern Hemisphere starts to experience a quick transition into winter; it's the perfect time of year to spend indoors, snuggled up, and watching various perfectly suited films for the season. Whether it be the likes of some festive classics such as Home Alone...
Alexandra Daddario Channels Wednesday Addams In Sheer Lace Gown At ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere
Alexandra Daddario stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in LA on Dec. 8. The 36-year-old rocked a sheer black lace gown with a gold lace skirt and a jet-black lip that resembled Wednesday Addams from the new Netflix series. Alexandra’s...
Collider
'Spirited': Every Musical Number, Ranked
Buddy the Elf meets Wade Wilson in Spirited, the latest take on A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds as the hilarious, musical power duo nobody knew the world needed. This heartwarming Apple TV+ Christmas film puts a spin on the classic Charles Dickens story when Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present longs for another chance at life as he attempts to redeem Reynolds' Scrooge-like Clint.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals If He Would Pass 'Avatar' to Another Director
For decades, the Avatar series has been the passion project of James Cameron. He started writing Avatar in 1994, and he’s been hard at work on Avatar’s many sequels since the release of the original film in 2009. In 2022, we’re finally starting to see the breadth of this franchise with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, and with Avatar sequels planned every two years, we’re only beginning to see what Cameron has in store for this universe.
Collider
How to Watch 'Empire of Light': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Sam Mendes has cemented himself as one of the most versatile filmmakers working in the industry today, making a vast number of films that have remained relevant in the industry to this day. With a resume featuring military commentaries like Jarhead (2005), crowd-pleasing action blockbusters like Skyfall (2012), and Oscar-winning spectacles like 1917 (2019), he's easily become an industry favorite, even joining the very exclusive club of Best Director winners for his work on American Beauty (1999). With an impressive collection of movies like that, Mendes could easily make any movie he wants, and it's about time he made a movie about movies with Empire of Light (2022).
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Ruben Östlund (‘Triangle of Sadness’ writer-director) reveals challenging shoot of unforgettable scenes: ‘Even the crew got seasick’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“One problem we have is that we have a really hard time to climb down the ladder. As soon as we have gotten up in a certain position, we are going to fight to keep that position,” reflects Ruben Östlund on why money and privilege often cause people to do such terrible things. Those themes abound in the writer-director’s film “Triangle of Sadness,” a riotously funny and disturbing satire exploring beauty, wealth, and survival. Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Triangle of Sadness” begins as a character study of two models, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (the late Charlbi Dean), who...
Collider
From 'Bloodline' to 'Dead to Me': 10 Essential Linda Cardellini Performances Throughout Her Acting Career
Linda Cardellini is a born and raised Californian girl who has been acting since a young age. She landed her first major acting role as Lindsay Weir on NBC’s Freaks and Geeks, a show which gave her much success and prominence as an actress in the Hollywood scene. A few years later, she would star as Nurse Samantha Taggart in the renowned medical drama ER and subsequent roles in Mad Men and the Scooby-Doo films.
Collider
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and More Join ‘The Book of Clarence’
A staggering number of new cast members have been confirmed to join Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence, a follow-up to writer, director, composer and producer, Jeymes Samuel’s success on his 2021 BAFTA-winning feature debut, The Harder They Fall. Academy Award nominee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Golden Globe Award...
Collider
From 'Home Alone' to 'Toy Story': 10 Most Sought After Christmas and Birthday Toys in Movies
Have you ever watched a movie as a kid and seen someone open a gift and thought to yourself, "Man, that toy is awesome; I want one!" Well, you wouldn’t be alone. There are too many Christmas movies to keep track of, but the toys featured in these films are truly iconic.
Collider
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
