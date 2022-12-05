Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
Bron Breakker Believes WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated on Instagram to WWE Deutschland that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. In real life, the two are dating. On NXT, Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day...
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline
After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships. On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston broke...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Wrestle at ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana has competed at all of Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view events since Tony Khan bought the company and started its new era. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Cabana fought Blake Christian, and at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Cabana fought Anthony Henry. Cabana wasn’t announced for Final Battle. At...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Credits WWE Star for Giving Him the Confidence to Keep Wrestling
Despite several significant injuries, Kurt Angle was able to compete throughout his career. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he faced off against Baron Corbin in his farewell match. Angle recently credited Bobby Lashley with giving him the courage to wrestle for a few more years after he thought his career...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (12/5/22) – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 sold. AEW Dynamite (12/7/22) – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/9/22) – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – 6,968 sold.
PWMania
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Wheeling, WV 12/10/2022
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV. * WWE Undisputed Tag Titles: The Usos Vs. Brawling Brutes ended in a no contest after interference from Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman. This setup the main event.
PWMania
NXT Level Up Results (12/9/22): Sol Ruca, Odyssey Jones, and More
The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 9th. The main event for this edition of NXT Level Up was a highly anticipated matchup that saw Ikemen Jiro clash with Trick Williams. The matches seen on this episode were taped on December 6th at the WWE...
PWMania
Jay White Sounds Off On Sasha Banks’ NJPW Status
Could “The Boss” end up in “The Bullet Club?”. Jay White welcomes the idea. “The Switchblade” recently spoke with Fightful for an interview, during which he addressed Sasha Banks’ possibly working the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show, as well as “The Boss” possibly joining The Bullet Club.
PWMania
Video: Sol Ruca Hits Her Unique New Finisher on WWE NXT Level Up
Sol Ruca’s victory over Valentina Feroz on Friday night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up has made her a trending topic on social media. As seen in the videos below, Ruca defeated Feroz with a unique corner flipping cutter. This appears to be the new finisher for the former University of Oregon athlete who competed on the Acrobatics & Tumbling team and won the NCATA Individual Event National Championship.
PWMania
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
PWMania
Latest News on John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
With WWE looking to pack WrestleMania 39, John Cena is one of the names that WWE is hoping to bring back. As previously reported by WrestleVotes, Cena is expected to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year, though it is unknown who he will face. According to WrestleVotes,...
PWMania
Scarlett Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut at Saturday’s Live Event (Video)
Scarlett worked her first WWE main roster match on Saturday night from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019, but she only wrestled two matches for the company, both in NXT. She’s mostly been Karrion Kross’ valet. The couple was released last year before being reintroduced as two of several names who returned when Triple H took over main roster creative.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Reveals WrestleMania Match He Came Up With in the Middle of the Night
During an interview with Sam Roberts, Shawn Michaels discussed his WWE WrestleMania 24 match against Ric Flair in 2008. “That particular match was something that came to me in the middle of the night. I woke up out of sleep. I think it was like two o’clock in the morning, [I] got up out of bed, and then just went to the table and started writing. Then I’m coming down to the end of it. Those thoughts that are in my head and of course, like a movie [I get] a little teardrop. I’m like ‘Oh my goodness. Is this too like namby pamby?’
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
PWMania
The New Day Crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Deadline (Video)
The New Day are the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history and the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly at Saturday night’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels on if There Are Plans for Bron Breakker to Join the WWE Main Roster
On Saturday night’s main event of WWE NXT Deadline, Bron Breakker retained his WWE NXT title over Apollo Crews. Shawn Michaels addressed the possibility of Breakker joining the WWE main roster during a press conference following the 2022 WWE NXT Deadline PLE. “We have a long-term and short-term plan,...
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.
PWMania
ROH Honor Club Service Returns
Ring Of Honor has announced the return of their Honor Club service this weekend. Check out the complete announcement below. Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month,With New PPV and TV Content...
Comments / 0