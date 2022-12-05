Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Related
z1077fm.com
Wednesday Water Roundup: Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley meeting agendas
At 4 p.m. this afternoon (December 7, 2022) the Hi-Desert Water District, which serves Yucca Valley, will meet at the district office on the highway at Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road off Park Blvd.
iheart.com
The Community Ho Ho Parade Is Rolling Through San Bernardino This Week
Nothing spreads holiday cheer like a Community Ho Ho Parade!. San Bernardino is in for their annual treat this week with the Community Ho Ho Parade running 4 nights through Thursday December 8th. The 10th annual Community Ho Ho Parade coasted from First Christian Church to Nunez Park Monday, Dec....
z1077fm.com
Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business
Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
z1077fm.com
Craft Fairs this Saturday, 12/10 in Landers and Joshua Tree
The Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree is holding their annual Craft Fair from 8AM to 4PM this Saturday. There will be a variety of vendors as well as a snack bar – masks are required at this event and its open to the public. The Landers Association will...
Meet Piper: Kitten rescued from pipe in Riverside County
An off-duty Riverside County Animal Services officer rescued a kitten that got stuck in a pipe earlier this month. The rescue happened on Dec. 1 on Cajalco Road near Woodcrest. Christopher Peck, the Animal Services officer who saved the frightened feline, was at his home on standby duty when Animal Services received the call about […]
z1077fm.com
Toys for Tots – Apply for toys or find drop off locations here
Toys for Tots is also happening – with drop offs all over the high desert. If you have a toy you’d like to donate to a tot in need, there are drop off locations in Joshua Tree, 29 and Yucca – including one here at the Z107.7 offices.
spectrumnews1.com
Students consume marijuana-laced food at Moreno Valley school, become ill
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — Three students who consumed marijuana-laced products at a Moreno Valley school Wednesday became ill, requiring treatment. The medical distress call was received at 12 p.m. on the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. “We had...
foxla.com
3 middle school students hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis at Moreno Valley school
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three students were hospitalized after potentially overdosing on cannabis at a school in Moreno Valley, Riverside County Fire reported. Paramedics responded to Sunnymead Middle School Wednesday morning for reports of an overdose. According to the fire department, four minors were treated; three were transported to the...
z1077fm.com
BLM Campfire and Target Practice restrictions ease in San Bernardino County
Seasonal campfire restrictions in San Bernardino and surrounding counties has been lifted – allowing campfires and target shooting on public lands. Although restrictions are lifted, News Director Jef Harmatz reminds us of the guidelines that are still in place:. Always allow at least 5 feet cleared around your campfire.
Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47
A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Free Flu and COVID shots and information session on Wed. 12/7
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District is offering a FREE COVID and Flu public talk and vaccination event tomorrow – Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Yucca Valley Senior Center. Michelle Zaccaria, RN, will be on-hand addressing COVID “facts vs. myths” and the importance of getting...
iecn.com
RUSD’s STEM CARES program earns prestigious State Golden Bell Award!
For the second straight year, the Rialto Unified School District has earned the prestigious California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Award. The District was honored in the Climate Change Innovation category for leadership in environmental education and stewardship. The RUSD was recognized for its innovative STEM CARES (Science, Technology,...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Parker Dam, CA: Controlled burn fire to occurred near Gene Camp starting during the morning on Friday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Pictures: Google Maps (Courtesy) Parker Dam, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has confirmed that a controlled burn fire to...
z1077fm.com
Disabled Military Veterans information session this Thursday, 12/8
An information session explaining benefits available to disabled military veterans will be held in Twentynine Palms on December 8. The event is being put on by Disabled American Veterans, and members of the organization will be on hand to help explain benefits and help veterans and their families fill assistance claims.
foxla.com
Man abandons dog, runs it over in San Bernardino County
Doorbell video captured a man abandoning a dog in Muscoy in San Bernardino County before running it over in his truck. Neighbors in the community are now searching for the driver.
Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley
With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Local Church Gives Back This Holiday Season
Southwest Church kicked off the month of December, with what they call Serve Weekend. Volunteers from all around the valley come together to help serve and give back to the community in any way they can. “We rally all of our people, we rally all of our partners in the...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
mynewsla.com
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
Comments / 0