ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
z1077fm.com

Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business

Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Craft Fairs this Saturday, 12/10 in Landers and Joshua Tree

The Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree is holding their annual Craft Fair from 8AM to 4PM this Saturday. There will be a variety of vendors as well as a snack bar – masks are required at this event and its open to the public. The Landers Association will...
LANDERS, CA
KTLA

Meet Piper: Kitten rescued from pipe in Riverside County

An off-duty Riverside County Animal Services officer rescued a kitten that got stuck in a pipe earlier this month. The rescue happened on Dec. 1 on Cajalco Road near Woodcrest. Christopher Peck, the Animal Services officer who saved the frightened feline, was at his home on standby duty when Animal Services received the call about […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Students consume marijuana-laced food at Moreno Valley school, become ill

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — Three students who consumed marijuana-laced products at a Moreno Valley school Wednesday became ill, requiring treatment. The medical distress call was received at 12 p.m. on the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. “We had...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

BLM Campfire and Target Practice restrictions ease in San Bernardino County

Seasonal campfire restrictions in San Bernardino and surrounding counties has been lifted – allowing campfires and target shooting on public lands. Although restrictions are lifted, News Director Jef Harmatz reminds us of the guidelines that are still in place:. Always allow at least 5 feet cleared around your campfire.
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Free Flu and COVID shots and information session on Wed. 12/7

The Morongo Basin Healthcare District is offering a FREE COVID and Flu public talk and vaccination event tomorrow – Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Yucca Valley Senior Center. Michelle Zaccaria, RN, will be on-hand addressing COVID “facts vs. myths” and the importance of getting...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
iecn.com

RUSD’s STEM CARES program earns prestigious State Golden Bell Award!

For the second straight year, the Rialto Unified School District has earned the prestigious California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Award. The District was honored in the Climate Change Innovation category for leadership in environmental education and stewardship. The RUSD was recognized for its innovative STEM CARES (Science, Technology,...
RIALTO, CA
zachnews.net

News Alert: Parker Dam, CA: Controlled burn fire to occurred near Gene Camp starting during the morning on Friday.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Pictures: Google Maps (Courtesy) Parker Dam, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has confirmed that a controlled burn fire to...
PARKER DAM, CA
z1077fm.com

Disabled Military Veterans information session this Thursday, 12/8

An information session explaining benefits available to disabled military veterans will be held in Twentynine Palms on December 8. The event is being put on by Disabled American Veterans, and members of the organization will be on hand to help explain benefits and help veterans and their families fill assistance claims.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley

With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Local Church Gives Back This Holiday Season

Southwest Church kicked off the month of December, with what they call Serve Weekend. Volunteers from all around the valley come together to help serve and give back to the community in any way they can. “We rally all of our people, we rally all of our partners in the...
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection

A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
HEMET, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy