Craft Fairs this Saturday, 12/10 in Landers and Joshua Tree
The Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree is holding their annual Craft Fair from 8AM to 4PM this Saturday. There will be a variety of vendors as well as a snack bar – masks are required at this event and its open to the public. The Landers Association will...
Landers band Banny Grove concert tomorrow night in Joshua Tree 12/7
There’s a concert at the old Firehouse in Joshua Tree tonight – Banny Grove are a local Landers-based band who are being joined by Babehoven and Scout Gillett. The show starts at 7PM and there is a suggested $10 cover. The old firehouse in Joshua Tree has been hosting art and concert events – you can find a link to their location and the concert flier at this story on our website. The show starts at 7PM sharp, and the doors will be closed to keep it warm inside.
One Local Church Gives Back This Holiday Season
Southwest Church kicked off the month of December, with what they call Serve Weekend. Volunteers from all around the valley come together to help serve and give back to the community in any way they can. “We rally all of our people, we rally all of our partners in the...
Stuff the Bus with toys this Saturday, 12/10 in Yucca Valley
Basin Transit will be doing a Stuff the Bus holiday toy drive, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, December 10th in front of the Yucca Valley Walmart – from 8AM to 7PM. Look for the bright yellow bus and bring a new, wrapped toy by to help...
Wednesday Water Roundup: Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley meeting agendas
At 4 p.m. this afternoon (December 7, 2022) the Hi-Desert Water District, which serves Yucca Valley, will meet at the district office on the highway at Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road off Park Blvd.
Palm Springs Is Having a Brewery Renaissance
The Coachella Valley—also known as Greater Palm Springs—is recognized for its desert resort cities, mid-century modern architecture, golf courses, and one of the largest music festivals in the country. Maybe you’ve heard of it?. But amid the obvious reasons to visit this SoCal valley in the Colorado...
29 Palms Planning Commission meets tonight 12/6 – Agenda and link
The 29 Palms Planning Commission meets tonight in regular session – its a light Agenda with public comments welcome, and a business license change on the consent calendar. The meeting takes place at 5PM at 29 Palms City Hall, at 6136 Adobe Road. The meeting can be livestreamed or...
JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Announces Restoration and Recreation of the Interior of Walt Disney’s Plane to Its 1960s Design
Today the Palm Springs Air Museum celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday with a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane. Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more. These items are on long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives to the museum.
FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program
FIND Food Bank is trying to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season, especially seniors who may have a hard time getting food in their fridges. Slots are open for seniors interested in receiving food from the food bank as part of the Senior Feeding Program. The program has 35 distribution sites across the The post FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program appeared first on KESQ.
Yucca Valley Town Council meeting recap – Public Facility Development Fee Structure and other town business
At last night’s Yucca Valley Town Council meeting, the Council received a donation, considered the Public Facility Development Impact Fee structure, and reviewed and filed the San Bernardino County Transit Authority Council of Governments Housing Trust Update. The Yucca Valley Town Council meeting opened with the current Yucca Valley...
Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business
Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
Disabled Military Veterans information session this Thursday, 12/8
An information session explaining benefits available to disabled military veterans will be held in Twentynine Palms on December 8. The event is being put on by Disabled American Veterans, and members of the organization will be on hand to help explain benefits and help veterans and their families fill assistance claims.
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
Missing woman in Joshua Tree found
Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused
Traffic on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage is moving safely again after a fiery disruption to the Tuesday morning commute. Just after 9:00 a.m., a van became engulfed in flames on Highway 111 eastbound near Mirage Road. Fire crews tell News Channel 3 that no injuries were reported and the fire was contained within minutes The post Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused appeared first on KESQ.
Little Wishes, stem from Big Hearts
The Beaumont-based nonprofit Little Wishes Big Hearts program is collecting toys to distribute to more than 200 young people around the Pass area community, and will host a free event between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the afternoon of Dec. 11 at the Beaumont Civic Center. Those who show up...
29 Palms Youth Basketball signups open until Friday, 12/9
Department is taking registrations for their Youth Basketball League until 6PM on Friday, December 9. All kids in grades Kindergarten through 8 th grade are eligible to participate. Sign your player up online at 29palms.org or visit the Parks & Recreation office during the week from 1PM to 6PM. The...
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center
The Hi-Desert Medical Center in San Bernardino County is now a Level IV Trauma Center. The designation is being celebrated Wednesday at the Joshua Tree campus. The hospital serves the communities of Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, and Twentynine Palms. Being named a Level 4 Trauma Center means the facility meets the criteria for a level The post Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center appeared first on KESQ.
Remembering Lawrence James Briggs, 89
Larry was born on August 13, 1933 in Rochester, New York and passed away on November 19, 2022 in Palms Springs, California. Larry was raised in Rochester and attended the schools there including graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and St. John Fisher College wherein he served in the United States Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) before enlisting as an officer in the United States Marine Corps in 1964. During his service, Larry received numerous badges/awards including: Bronze Star Medal with a Combat “V” device (denotes heroism and is the fourth highest military decoration for valor); Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Miniature Medal and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm Medal. Larry volunteered to be transferred to Twentynine Palms, known as the “Twilight Cruise”. He retired in 1981 as a Lieutenant Colonel and his proudest accomplishment was leading a group of Marines to clear the land for Copper Mountain College.
