Paso Robles, CA

Rainfall total reaches 3.6-inches after recent storm

By Editor Skye Pratt
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
More rain in the forecast this week

– Paso Robles measured .52-inches of rain on Saturday and .9-inches of rain on Sunday, bringing the seasonal rainfall total to 3.60 inches. There is a chance of trace amounts of rain as well as thunderstorms on Tuesday, and another chance of rain again on Saturday this week, according to Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

