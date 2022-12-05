ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
Miami football could have top 3 2023 class by Friday

The 2023 Miami football class moved up to seventh passing Oklahoma with the commitment of four-star running back Christopher Johnson on Sunday. Miami could move up to third by the end of the week with commitments from offensive tackle Samson Okunlola on Thursday and defensive lineman Rueben Bain on Friday.
