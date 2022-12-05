Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
The richest person in Oklahoma
Magic sweeps two-game series vs. Raptors
Franz Wagner scored 23 points and the Orlando Magic defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 111-99 on Sunday. Paolo Banchero added
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Rockets Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has now scored 15,000 career points.
WATCH: Steve Clifford 76ers Postgame Press Conference
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford met with the media following Sunday's loss in Philadelphia.
Seton Hall edges rival Rutgers in defensive battle
KC Ndefo made the go-ahead basket and stuffed Clifford Omoruyi at the other end to help visiting Seton Hall stun
Burakovsky helps Kraken beat Panthers 5-2
Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Wisconsin outlasts Iowa in overtime after losing late lead in regulation
Tyler Wahl had 21 points and seven rebounds and Steven Crowl added 12 points with seven assists as the Wisconsin
Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
Gronk Rips Cowboys as Super Bowl 'Pretenders'; is FOX Analyst Right?
“Are the Dallas Cowboys pretenders or contenders? History states that they’re pretenders every season,” says Rob Gronkowski on FOX.
3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
Kevin Durant explains blunt, dismissive take on Yankees’ Aaron Judge signing
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have too much to focus on in their own building right now to have a well-measured take on what’s happening with the YES Network buddies in the Bronx. At least, that’s what it seemed like this week when the media pressured KD into...
Miami football could have top 3 2023 class by Friday
The 2023 Miami football class moved up to seventh passing Oklahoma with the commitment of four-star running back Christopher Johnson on Sunday. Miami could move up to third by the end of the week with commitments from offensive tackle Samson Okunlola on Thursday and defensive lineman Rueben Bain on Friday.
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
