ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri has roughly $150 million left to distribute in federal housing assistance

Missouri is around four months away from distributing all of the nearly $600 million in emergency housing relief assistance it received as part of federal COVID relief packages, the Missouri Housing Development Commission was informed on Friday. The program, called State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, or SAFHR, includes funds...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

12ish Bars of Christmas set to return to downtown for annual fundraiser

Mark your calendars for December 17 event benefitting Hope House. In what has become the largest and most philanthropic bar crawl event in Lee’s Summit, the ninth Annual 12ish Bars of Christmas returns, ready to raise tens of thousands for Hope House. The popular downtown Lee’s Summit pub crawl...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy