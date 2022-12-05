Read full article on original website
Missouri has roughly $150 million left to distribute in federal housing assistance
Missouri is around four months away from distributing all of the nearly $600 million in emergency housing relief assistance it received as part of federal COVID relief packages, the Missouri Housing Development Commission was informed on Friday. The program, called State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, or SAFHR, includes funds...
Missouri Chamber urges tort reform as St. Louis reappears on 'Judicial Hellhole' list
(The Center Square) – St. Louis made the American Tort Reform Foundation’s “Judicial Hellholes” list for the ninth year, but dropped from seventh to eighth in the 2022 rankings. The organization’s report is an annual listing of states and cities regarded as being known for allowing...
12ish Bars of Christmas set to return to downtown for annual fundraiser
Mark your calendars for December 17 event benefitting Hope House. In what has become the largest and most philanthropic bar crawl event in Lee’s Summit, the ninth Annual 12ish Bars of Christmas returns, ready to raise tens of thousands for Hope House. The popular downtown Lee’s Summit pub crawl...
